Divyanka Tripathi to Jacqueline Fernandez, celebs are doing the Dame Tu Cosita dance! Have you?

Not just Jacqueline Fernandez and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, popular comedians Mallika Dua and Bhuvan Bam have also tried the Dame Tu Cosita challenge that’s going viral ­on social media.

music Updated: Apr 01, 2018 19:48 IST
Shruti Dargan
Jacqueline Fernandez and her friend, makeup artist Shaan Muttathil, break into the Dame Tu Cosita moves.
Jacqueline Fernandez and her friend, makeup artist Shaan Muttathil, break into the Dame Tu Cosita moves.

Jiving with a ‘green alien’ is the latest fad that has Internet peeps hooked, celebs included. Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have done it, and so have popular comedians Mallika Dua and Bhuvan Bam.

Over the last few weeks, a challenge called Dame Tu Cosita has gone viral ­on social media – participants have to match steps with a frog-like alien on the foot-tapping song by artist El Chombo, on the musical.ly app.

TV actor Divyanka was the first to impress fans with her dance skills before flying to London with her husband. “#LondonReady but this alien won’t leave until I dance with him!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside her video that got more than 2.7 million views in just a day’s time.

While Mallika Dua and Bhuvan Bam’s versions are rather hilarious, with the latter in his ‘Titu Mama’ avatar, Jacqueline’s is a fun attempt with her friend, makeup artist Shaan Muttathil.

Amid fun banter during a post-shoot dinner, Jacqueline and Shaan break into the Dame Tu Cosita moves in the video shot in Abu Dhabi. The video has been viewed over 1.4 million times since Jacqueline posted it on her Instagram account four days ago.

Let’s see who joins in next.

