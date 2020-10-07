e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary welcomes baby, husband Veer Sahu confirms

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary welcomes baby, husband Veer Sahu confirms

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has become a mother, her husband Veer Sahu confirmed in a Facebook live session.

music Updated: Oct 07, 2020 11:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sapna Choudhary rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss season 11.
Sapna Choudhary rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss season 11.
         

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has become a mother. Her husband, singer Veer Sahu confirmed the news during a Facebook live session.

Veer opened the session by saying, in Haryanvi, “To all my brothers, young and old, there’s good news. I have become a father. Previously, India TV had cited sources as saying that Sapna had indeed given birth.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, Sapna and Veer secretly tied the knot in January, after being together for several years. In his video, Veer addressed fans’ complaints about their decision to keep their wedding a secret. He said, “Humne apni marzi se shadi kari hai, aiso logo ko kyu aitraaz hai? Mujhe apni neeji zindagi main ho rahi cheezo ka sabut nahi dena kisi ko. Mujhe kisi ki parwah nahi, muje unfollow karna hai kardo. Kheti karlunga, kalakar banke bech nahi di zindagi maine (We married because it was our decision, why are people upset? I don’t have to provide proof about what’s happening in my personal life to anyone. I don’t care, unfollow me if you want to. I’ll do farming. Just because I’m an artiste doesn’t mean I owe anyone explanations).”

 

He continued, “Sab keh rahe hain shadi kar li, bataya bhi nahi? Main puch raha hu ki kisi ko kyu batau? Mujhe kuch nahi batana kisi ko, main aam aadmi bankar rehna pasand karta hu, jis rishtey ke baare main bataya nahi, toh vo rishta awaidh hogaya kya? (People are asking why I haven’t spoken about the wedding. Why should I? I don’t have to tell anyone anything. I prefer living like a common man. Just because I haven’t spoken about my relationship doesn’t mean it’s invalid).”

Sapna rose to prominence after appearing in the 11th season of Bigg Boss. She then appeared in special dance numbers in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding and Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
4 missile tests, 1 deployed near LAC in 40 days as India shows intent
4 missile tests, 1 deployed near LAC in 40 days as India shows intent
Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects bail plea of her brother Showik in drugs probe
Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects bail plea of her brother Showik in drugs probe
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Master Plan of Delhi-2041: Villages need time-bound implementation policies
Master Plan of Delhi-2041: Villages need time-bound implementation policies
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In