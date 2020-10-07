Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary welcomes baby, husband Veer Sahu confirms

music

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 11:50 IST

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has become a mother. Her husband, singer Veer Sahu confirmed the news during a Facebook live session.

Veer opened the session by saying, in Haryanvi, “To all my brothers, young and old, there’s good news. I have become a father. Previously, India TV had cited sources as saying that Sapna had indeed given birth.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, Sapna and Veer secretly tied the knot in January, after being together for several years. In his video, Veer addressed fans’ complaints about their decision to keep their wedding a secret. He said, “Humne apni marzi se shadi kari hai, aiso logo ko kyu aitraaz hai? Mujhe apni neeji zindagi main ho rahi cheezo ka sabut nahi dena kisi ko. Mujhe kisi ki parwah nahi, muje unfollow karna hai kardo. Kheti karlunga, kalakar banke bech nahi di zindagi maine (We married because it was our decision, why are people upset? I don’t have to provide proof about what’s happening in my personal life to anyone. I don’t care, unfollow me if you want to. I’ll do farming. Just because I’m an artiste doesn’t mean I owe anyone explanations).”

He continued, “Sab keh rahe hain shadi kar li, bataya bhi nahi? Main puch raha hu ki kisi ko kyu batau? Mujhe kuch nahi batana kisi ko, main aam aadmi bankar rehna pasand karta hu, jis rishtey ke baare main bataya nahi, toh vo rishta awaidh hogaya kya? (People are asking why I haven’t spoken about the wedding. Why should I? I don’t have to tell anyone anything. I prefer living like a common man. Just because I haven’t spoken about my relationship doesn’t mean it’s invalid).”

Sapna rose to prominence after appearing in the 11th season of Bigg Boss. She then appeared in special dance numbers in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding and Nanu Ki Jaanu.

