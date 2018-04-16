Give Papon benefit of doubt, says Raveena Tandon on kiss controversy

Raveena Tandon has had a change of opinion on singer Papon’s controversial kiss on the lips of a minor during a Facebook Live session. In February, Papon, who is known for songs like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Tu Jo Mila, smeared colours on the minor girl’s face and kissed her during a video that was part of the Holi celebration of a reality show. The girl was participating in a show where Papon was a judge.

Later, Papon’s lawyer defended the singer by calling it an act of ‘affection.’

Then many celebrities including Raveena Tandon had condemned it, but now she has a second opinion on it. “Disgusting! Shameful!Perverse! This man Papon should be arrested ! The girls parents succumbing to pressure ! The explanations given are ridiculous! Haven’t felt such anger and shame to see this happen and some on tv debates actually defending the act,” Raveena had said.

Now, in a conversation with Spotboye.com, Raveena said Papon should be given the ‘benefit of doubt’ as he has a ‘clean record’.

She said, “Let’s not lynch Papon. The kiss could have been a mistake.”

She further said, “I wouldn’t have given him the benefit of doubt if there were other girls who would have come out to complaint against him in the same regard like a few cases of sexual harassment in the recent past have seen, but no one did.”

Papon had left the show after the controversy broke out. There are reports that he has been sidelined for the Bihu celebrations in Assam. He hails from the state and was considered a big attraction during Bihu celebrations till last year.