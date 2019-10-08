e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Hailey Baldwin finally shares pictures from wedding with Justin Bieber, see her stunning dress

Hailey Baldwin has finally shared pictures of her wedding dress, designed by Off-White. She recently tied the knot with Justin Bieber for the second time.

music Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:48 IST

Asian News International
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got married again for the second time.
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got married again for the second time.
         

A week after supermodel Hailey Baldwin exchanged vows with singer Justin Bieber in a lavish wedding ceremony; she finally revealed the wedding dress she wore for the big day. She took to Instagram to share a picture of her wedding on Monday.

The picture shows Baldwin kissing Bieber while wearing a long tulle veil trimmed with lace adornment. The 22-year-old model also posted a close-up picture of the custom ivory white off-the-shoulder gown she wore on her big day.

 

 

 

It featured lace and pearl embellishment, a sweetheart neckline, long sleeves, corseting through the bodice and a mermaid skirt the goes into a long tulle veil with an embroidery that reads “TILL DEATH DO US PART” across the end.

Also read: Jaya Bachchan on daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai: ‘She fitted in family so well’. Watch throwback interview

 

“@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress,” she captioned the snap. “You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.”

Besides her wedding dress, she also wore an asymmetrical halter-neck look for the reception, another slip dress with a V-neckline and a white bra and oversize suit combo for the trip home after, reported Page Six.

Follow @htshowbiz for more 

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 11:48 IST

tags
top news
Mob lynching not intrinsic to India, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Mob lynching not intrinsic to India, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Oct 08, 2019 11:19 IST
Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Oct 08, 2019 12:39 IST
Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 08, 2019 12:36 IST
The plane crash that helped one man take over a nation
The plane crash that helped one man take over a nation
Oct 08, 2019 11:39 IST
Don’t let ‘mann ki baat’ turn into ‘maun ki baat’: Tharoor writes to PM
Don’t let ‘mann ki baat’ turn into ‘maun ki baat’: Tharoor writes to PM
Oct 08, 2019 09:53 IST
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Oct 08, 2019 06:04 IST
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Oct 08, 2019 06:46 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Music News