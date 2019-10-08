Hailey Baldwin finally shares pictures from wedding with Justin Bieber, see her stunning dress

music

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:48 IST

A week after supermodel Hailey Baldwin exchanged vows with singer Justin Bieber in a lavish wedding ceremony; she finally revealed the wedding dress she wore for the big day. She took to Instagram to share a picture of her wedding on Monday.

The picture shows Baldwin kissing Bieber while wearing a long tulle veil trimmed with lace adornment. The 22-year-old model also posted a close-up picture of the custom ivory white off-the-shoulder gown she wore on her big day.

It featured lace and pearl embellishment, a sweetheart neckline, long sleeves, corseting through the bodice and a mermaid skirt the goes into a long tulle veil with an embroidery that reads “TILL DEATH DO US PART” across the end.

“@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress,” she captioned the snap. “You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.”

Besides her wedding dress, she also wore an asymmetrical halter-neck look for the reception, another slip dress with a V-neckline and a white bra and oversize suit combo for the trip home after, reported Page Six.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 11:48 IST