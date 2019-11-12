e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Hema Malini, Shabana Azmi wish Lata Mangeshkar speedy recovery, pray for her to return home soon

Several Bollywood celebrities including Hema Malini, Shabana Azmi and Poonam Dhillon wished Lata Mangeshkar speedy recover after the veteran singer was reported sick.

music Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar during a book release function at her residence. in Mumbai, Sunday, Sep 29, 2019. (PTI)
Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar during a book release function at her residence. in Mumbai, Sunday, Sep 29, 2019. (PTI)
         

After the news of playback legend Lata Mangeshkar’s being admitted in the hospital broke out, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini took to their social media to pray for her speedy recovery.

Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Monday due to viral chest congestion as a “precautionary measure”.

Hema Malini took to Twitter to wish Mangeshkar, who has lent her voice for the actress in songs like Rama Rama Ghazab Huyi Gawa Re and Tune O Rangeele.

“Prayers for @mangeshkarlata who is hospitalised and is reported to be in a critical condition. God give her the strength to come out of this crisis and continue to be in our midst. The nation prays for Bharat Ratna Lata ji, the nightingale of India,” Hema wrote.

 

Actor Shabana Azmi, who has collaborated with Mangeshkar on songs like Ajnabi Kaun Ho Tum Jab Se Tumhain Dekha Hai, tweeted: “@mangeshkarlata Aadab aur hazaron duayein ke aap fauran achchi hokar sahi salamat ghar aa jayein.”

 

Actor Poonam Dhillon wrote: “Request you all to say a prayer for health of @mangeshkarlata ji our irreplaceable precious Indian jewel who is in hospital . The power of prayers is limitless.” Mangeshkar has lent her voice of Poonam for songs such as Ae Sagar Ki Lehron among many others.

 

Singer-composer Adnan Sami also wrote: “Get well very soon dearest Didi.. Prayers. #LataMangeshkar.”

 

Mangeshkar was admitted in Breach Candy Hospital at around 2 a.m. of Monday. Soon, there were multiple reports doing the rounds suggesting that her condition is critical. Her team has come out to deny all such claims.

The iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipient of India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages. Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

Also read: Bala box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana scores a hat-trick as film crosses Rs 50 cr mark

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974. Mangeshkar, who has been active on social media despite her advancing age, on Sunday wished actor Padmani Kolhapure good luck for the upcoming film Panipat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Music News