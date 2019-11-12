e-paper
Lata Mangeshkar ‘stabilising’, to be kept on ventilation for few days

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital for pneumonia and will be kept on ventilation for few days.

music Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:04 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Mumbai
Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to hospital on Monday over complaints of breathlessness.
Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to hospital on Monday over complaints of breathlessness.(HT Photo)
         

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is still undergoing treatment at an ICU in a Mumbai hospital. According to in-house doctors, though her condition is stabilising, she would be kept on ventilation for few days for observation.

“She is undergoing treatment for pneumonia and considering her age, we can’t take any risk. She has been kept on high dosage of antibiotics,” said a senior doctor from Breach Candy hospital where she is currently admitted. A team of cardiologists and medicine is keeping a constant eye on the singer. However, the hospital refused to make any official statement on the matter.

The 90-year-old was rushed to the hospital around 2.30am on Monday when she complained of difficulty in breathing. As per a statement released by Rachana Shah, daughter of Mangeshkar’s sister, Meena, said: “Lata didi suffered a viral chest infection, so we got her to the hospital. She is on the path of recovery. Thank you for your concern.”

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar under observation after chest pain

Earlier speaking to PTI, Mangeshkar’s younger sister Usha Mangeshkar said the singer had a viral infection and should be discharged by Tuesday. “Lata didi is still in hospital. She is under observation. She is doing absolutely well and is stable. She will be discharged by tomorrow. We thought it’s better to treat her at a hospital because of the viral infection so she is there for today,” said Usha, amid reports that the musical icon had already been discharged and was recuperating at home.

In a career spanning over seven decades, the Indore-born Mangeshkar has lent her voice to thousands of songs in over 1,000 Hindi films as well as in various regional and foreign languages. The indefatigable Mangeshkar recorded her last song this year. Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki was released on March 30 as a tribute to the Indian Army.

Her last full album in 2004 was Veer-Zaara when she was 75. She started her journey as a playback singer in 1942 with Vasant Joglekar’s Marathi movie Kiti Hasaal. Her first song to release was Natali Chaitraachi Navalaai from Pahili Mangalaa-gaur. She also acted in the movie.

Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, in 2001. She was given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989.

(With PTI inputs)

