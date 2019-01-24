Honey Singh shares a throwback pic with wife Shalini from their wedding. See it here

Singer and rapper Honey Singh is in a happy state of mind. On Wednesday, he shared a picture from his wedding and stated that it was his marriage anniversary. In the pictures, the couple is dressed in wedding regalia -- the trousseau, the jewellery, et al. Both look blissfully happy.

Sharing the pictures, Honey wrote: “Wish me n my wife “Happy Shaadi Day to us” #happyanniversary #makhna #mymakhna.”

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar Singh married in 2011.

To those of us, who may be surprised, Honey has been married to Shalini Talwar Singh, for eight years. According to a report in Times Now, before they got married in 2011, they dated each other for many years but chose to be discreet about it. Their wedding, too, was away from the arclights, as the duo wanted it to be a private affair.

Honey Singh blazed through the music horizon in 2011 and went on to make headlines with hit Hindi songs like Lungi Dance in 2012. However, his journey has been controversial with many activists accusing him of using lyrics in his songs that seem to disrespect women. His New Year’s function in 2012 in Delhi was cancelled after complaints.

Then, sometime in 2015, Honey Singh simply disappeared from the horizon. It was later found that he was undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder at a Chandigarh rehab.

His hit songs include Angrezi Beat (also used in Cocktail), Party All Night (Boss), Chhote Chhote Peg and Dil Chori (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) among others. In December last year, he released his new song, Makhna.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 09:33 IST