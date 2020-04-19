e-paper
Home / Music / Joe Jonas whips up chicken tikka masala for wife Sophie Turner, see pic

Joe Jonas whips up chicken tikka masala for wife Sophie Turner, see pic

Joe Jonas is donning the chef’s hat during the quarantine. He made chicken tikka masala for his wife Sophie Turner.

music Updated: Apr 19, 2020 19:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Joe Jonas is experimenting in the kitchen and cooked chicken tikka masala for wife Sophie Turner.
Pop star Joe Jonas is spending his time in lockdown to master his cooking skills, and recently treated his wife and actor Sophie Turner to an Indian treat. Joe, whose brother Nick Jonas is married to Indian star Priyanka Chopra, cooked chicken tikka masala for the Game Of Thrones star.

Joe took to his Instagram stories to share a moment of his kitchen adventure. He posted a picture of his prep. The photo features a glass of wine, diced onions, chopped garlic, cans of tomato sauce, a bowl of oil, and masala. He wrote “chicken tikka masala” with a folded hands emoji as a caption on the image.

Joe Jonas treated his wife to chicken tikka masala.
Joe Jonas treated his wife to chicken tikka masala.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Turner had shared that she is “kind of loving” being in quarantine with her pop star husband. Turner, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, opened up about how she’s coping during the crisis in an interview with Conan O’Brien on Conan At Home.

“I’m kind of loving it. I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me,” Turner said when asked how she’s managing with social distancing.

She added that the only time she leaves the house is when she has to go walk their dog. “Joe and I... everything seems to be working out in my favour here because Joe is a real social butterfly and I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It’s like a prison for him, but it’s great for me,” she added.

music news