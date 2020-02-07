Justin Bieber drops new single Intentions

music

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 19:28 IST

Pop star Justin Bieber dropped his new single Intentions featuring American rapper Quavo. According to People magazine, the track accompanied by an equally empowering music video, is directed by Michael D. Ratner.

The 25-year old unveiled the short clip of Intentions music video via his Instagram account.

“#INTENTIONS OUT NOW. Single and video. @quavohuncho thank you,” read the caption of the post.

The video included the announcement of the Intentions Fund to help the women and the dreams of the families that the Alexandria House supports.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor asks Sara Ali Khan if she has had a one-night stand, sent naughty texts

Throughout the music video, Bieber and Quavo help make the dreams of three women from Los Angeles Bahri, Marcy, and Angela come true.

Justin also teased his fans about his upcoming album Changes which will be coming out on Valentine’s Day.

“ONE WEEK TO THE ALBUM #CHANGES,’ the singer added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more