Home / Music / Justin Bieber drops new single Intentions

Justin Bieber drops new single Intentions

Justin Bieber has released a new single titled Intentions with American rapper Quavo. Watch the video here.

music Updated: Feb 07, 2020 19:28 IST

Asian News International, Los Angeles
Justin Bieber has released a new song.
         

Pop star Justin Bieber dropped his new single Intentions featuring American rapper Quavo. According to People magazine, the track accompanied by an equally empowering music video, is directed by Michael D. Ratner.

The 25-year old unveiled the short clip of Intentions music video via his Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

#INTENTIONS OUT NOW. @quavohuncho

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

“#INTENTIONS OUT NOW. Single and video. @quavohuncho thank you,” read the caption of the post.

The video included the announcement of the Intentions Fund to help the women and the dreams of the families that the Alexandria House supports.

Throughout the music video, Bieber and Quavo help make the dreams of three women from Los Angeles Bahri, Marcy, and Angela come true.

Justin also teased his fans about his upcoming album Changes which will be coming out on Valentine’s Day.

“ONE WEEK TO THE ALBUM #CHANGES,’ the singer added.

Music News