Katy Perry enters airport without showing passport, Twitter slams her for ‘disrespecting’ Indian officer. Watch video

American pop star Katy Perry has been slammed online for ‘disrespecting’ an airport security officer, and refusing to produce her passport when asked to. Watch the video here.

music Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A video of singer Katy Perry, seemingly ignoring security protocol at the Mumbai airport, has been shared online, sparking mixed reactions from fans. The singer was in India as part of the OnePlus music festival held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The video shows Katy and members of her entourage brushing past the security person at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, despite his instructions to produce their passports. After the singer walks past the security person, he attempts to physically restrict a male member of her team from entering the terminal. He can be heard saying something to the security person before continuing to proceed.

 

The incident sparked mixed reactions from fans. “This utter disregard of airport security check should be brought to the notice of administrators,” one person commented. “Yes she is an international superstar but that gives her no right to disobey Indian laws and security protocols,” wrote another.

“@katyperry that was rude, this is #India and not your home. Imagine if you would have done the same in your country with your own policemen, you would have been in detention centre for refusing to show passport,” one person commented under the video. Another commentor noted that it was ‘sad no respect given to police officer’.

Also read: Deepika Padukone asked for ID at Mumbai airport, her response wins over internet. Watch video

The American pop star was joined at the concert by Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, The Local Train and Aswekeepsearching.“I was overwhelmed with the energy and love I felt as I performed. I had goosebumps when they sang along with me to their favourite songs. I could not have asked for more. I am told this is your winter. And, knowing about the money and traffic, you should give yourself a round of applause. We love you and that’s why we are here,” she said.

