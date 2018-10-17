Lady Gaga confirms engagement, calls Christian Carino as her fiance

Actor-singer Lady Gaga has confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Christian Carino. During her emotional speech at Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration here, the 32-year-old singer referred to Carino as “my fiance, Christian”.

The A Star Is Born actor wiped away her tears as she spoke and thanked “all the loved ones” in her life who take care of her every day.

Gaga and Carino, a talent agent, have kept their relationship low-key from the beginning. They had started dating in January 2017.

Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)

She was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, whom she dated for four years before he proposed on Valentine’s Day 2015. The couple announced their split in July, 2016.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 16:49 IST