Home / Music / Madonna tests positive for coronavirus antibodies, now looks forward to ‘breathe in the Covid-19 air’

Madonna tests positive for coronavirus antibodies, now looks forward to ‘breathe in the Covid-19 air’

Madonna is looking forward to stepping out of her home and take a breath in the open after she was found positive for Covid-19 antibodies.

music Updated: May 02, 2020 14:31 IST
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Madonna was likely infected Covid-19 at a point but did not realise it.
Pop diva Madonna has revealed that she has tested positive for the Covid-19 anitbodies. The singer shared the news in the 14th edition of her “Quarantine Diary” on Instagram TV.

“Took a test the other day and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, and I’m gonna roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining,” Madonna said. She concluded by saying: “Here’s the good news: tomorrow’s another day and I’m going to wake up and I’m going to feel differently.”

 

Madonna also shared a few photos on her Instagram Story, with “#staysafe” and “#staysane” written on them.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US, antibody tests are used to determine whether or not a person has been exposed to Covid-19 by finding proteins the body produces to fight the virus. However, the CDC has yet to confirm if the possession of antibodies is equal to immunity.

She recently pledged to support the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in creating a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. She released a statement on her official website in April, saying she was “impressed” by the foundation, owned by the business magnate-philanthropist, which is working towards funding seven different research labs to find a cure for Covid-19.

“I’m joining the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation effort to find a drug that will prevent or treat COVID-19. We need this to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable, and all of our friends and families.’

The announcement came a fortnight after Madonna called the coronavirus a “great equaliser”. The music icon had said the virus doesn’t discriminate between rich and poor. She earned flak online for her statement.

