Neha Kakkar responds to viral meme making fun of her mushy posts for beau Rohanpreet Singh: ‘Just don’t hurt someone’

music

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 13:50 IST

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has responded to those who make memes on her and their haters ahead of her reported wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. Neha, who often gets emotional while judging the show and ends up crying, is quite the inspiration of meme makers. With a sizable fan following of her own though, Neha’s memes often has her fans defending her and attacking those sharing them.

However, the new memes take potshots at her for her mushy posts for beau Rohanpreet. The singer has been using terms such as ‘babu’ and ‘shona’, which resulted in a tweet featuring Leonardo DiCaprio. Neha took it sportingly as she shared it on Instagram and gave her side.

Neha addressed the issue and wrote: “For all the meme accounts and their haters too. I have been seeing my memes since so long! I think today I want to say something. So.. It’s a request to the people who see memes and get offended. Plz don’t abuse these people, everybody has some job to do in life, which makes them feel complete and if making memes is their job or if making random funny memes gives them Happiness, let them be!”

She added, “And memes bante hi famous personalities ke hain. So if I am in this field where I have got fame. I have to accept all this and let them be happy. God bless everyone! Stay happy! bus kisika dil mat dukhaana yaar.”

While Neha made her relationship with Rohanpreet Instagram official earlier this month by calling him ‘mine’, fans were a little wary, wondering if it was a publicity gimmick. Earlier, Neha and Indian Idol judge Aditya Narayan had claimed they were getting married and it later turned out to be a ploy to promote the show.

However, Neha and Rohanpreet continue sharing mushy post. They will reportedly have a registered marriage with Rohanpreet on October 22, two days before their wedding ceremony in Delhi on October 24. Recently, the invitation card of their wedding reception was leaked online. According to the invite, the reception will be held on October 26 at The Amaltas, near Mohali in Punjab.