Neha Kakkar on becoming the second most watched female star on YouTube: ‘Jai Mata Di’

Updated: May 07, 2020 17:09 IST

Neha Kakkar has achieved yet another feat in the world of music. The singer is now among the most watched female stars on YouTube in the world, second only to Cardi B.

Neha took to Instagram on Thursday to share a listing by a Twitter account. It shows Cardi B with 4.8 billion views, while Neha’s videos got 4.5 billion views. She was followed by Karol G, Blackpink, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Selena Gomez.

Sharing the screenshot she wrote, “Can’t be more thankful!!!! ♥ Jai Mata Di. Aapki Nehu #NehaKakkar .@youtube @youtubeindia.” Neha got congratulations from her friends and fans on Instagram. Her brother Tony Kakkar wrote, “You are the definition of Success.. True deserving success Nehu.” Another wrote, “Only you could’ve done this! Ye kabhi repeat nahi ho sakta.”

Neha is also among the most followed Indians on Instagram with 37 million followers. She says she finds it very reassuring to have her work recognised by so many people across the world. “It is overwhelming and I am grateful to my fans for their unconditional love. I find it very reassuring to have my work recognised by so many people across the world. This kind of appreciation inspires me to explore music and give my listeners songs that they can enjoy on the loop,” Neha had earlier said in March.

Also in March, Spotify announced that Neha was the most-streamed female artist in the country. Kakkar is followed by Shreya Ghosal while Asees Kaur was on the third spot.

Kakkar’s most popular tracks include O Saki Saki (from Batla House), The Hook Up Song, and Hauli Hauli (from De De Pyaar De).

