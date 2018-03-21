Padma awards 2018: Ilayaraja, Ghulam Mustafa Khan get Padma Vibhushan

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday evening gave away prestigious Padma awards to 89 winners at Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

The government announced names of the recipients on the eve of the 69th Republic Day, which included Music maestro Ilayaraja and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

While Ilaiyaraja is among the three Padma Vibhushan awardees, the former India captain is among the nine Padma Bhushan recipients. Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan are the second and third highest civilian awards of the country respectively.

This year 85 recipients were selected for the prestigious awards including two duo cases. This includes 3 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 73 Padma Shri awards. Fourteen of the awardees are women, while 16 persons are foreigners and three are being awarded posthumous.

In Pics: President Kovind confers Padma Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Here is the full list of the Padma awards winners:

Padma Vibhushan

• Illayaraja - Art (Music)

• Ghulam Mustafa Khan - Art (Music)

• Parameswaran Parameswaran - Literature and Education

Padma Bhushan

• Pankaj Advani - Sports (Billiards/Snooker)

• Philipose Mar Chrysostom - Spiritualism

• Mahendra Singh Dhoni - Sports (Cricket)

• Alexander Kadakin (Foreigner/Posthumous) - Public Affairs

• Ramachandran Nagaswamy - Archaeology

• Ved Prakash Nanda (OCI) - Literature and Education

• Laxman Pai - Art (Painting)

• Arvind Parikh - Art (Music)

• Sharda Sinha - Art (Music)

Padma Shri

• Abhay Bang and Rani Bang - Medicine

• Damodar Ganesh Bapat - Social Work

• Prafulla Govinda Baruah - Literature and Education (Journalism)

• Mohan Swaroop Bhatia - Art (Folk Music)

• Sudhanshu Biswas - Social Work

• Saikhom Mirabai Chanu - Sports (Weightlifting)

• Pandit Shyamlal Chaturvedi - Literature and Education (Journalism)

• Jose Ma Joey Concepcion III (Foreigner) - Trade & Industry

• Langpoklakpam Subadani Devi - Art (Weaving)

• Somdev Devvarman - Sports (Tennis)

• Yeshi Dhoden - Medicine

• Arup Kumar Dutta - Literature and Education

• Doddarange Gowda - Art (Lyrics)

• Arvind Gupta - Literature and Education

• Digamber Hansda - Literature and Education

• Ramli Bin Ibrahim (Foreigner) - Art (Dance)

• Anwar Jalalpuri (Posthumous) - Literature and Education

• Piyong Temjen Jamir - Literature and Education

• Sitavva Joddati - Social Work

• Malti Joshi - Literature and Education

• Manoj Joshi - Art (Acting)

• Rameshwarlal Kabra - Trade & Industry

• Pran Kishore Kaul - Art

• Bounlap Keokangna (Foreigner) -Architecture

• Vijay Kichlu - Art-Music

• Tommy Koh (Foreigner) - Public Affairs

• Lakshmikutty - Medicine (Traditional)

• Joyshree Goswami Mahanta - Literature and Education

• Narayan Das Maharaj - Spiritualism

• Pravakara Maharana - Art (Sculpture)

• Hun Many (Foreigner) - Public Affairs

• Nouf Marwaai (Foreigner) - Yoga

• Zaverilal Mehta - Literature and Education (Journalism)

• Krishna Bihari Mishra - Literature and Education

• Sisir Purushottam Mishra - Art (Cinema)

• Subhasini Mistry - Social Work

• Tornio Mizokami (Foreigner) - Literature and Education

• Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong (Foreigner) - Spiritualism

• Keshav Rao Musalgaonkar - Literature and Education

• Dr Thant Myint - U (Foreigner) - Public Affairs

• V Nanammal - Yoga

• Sulagitti Narasamma - Social Work

• Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan - Art (Folk Music)

• I Nyoman Nuarta (Foreigner) - Art (Sculpture)

• Malai Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman (Foreigner) - Social Work

• Gobaradhan Panika - Art (Weaving)

• Bhabani Charan Pattanaik - Public Affairs

• Murlikant Petkar - Sports (Swimming)

• Habibullo Rajabov (Foreigner) - Literature and Education

• M R Rajagopal - Medicine (Palliative Care)

• Sampat Ramteke (Posthumous) - Social Work

• Chandra Sekhar Rath - Literature and Education

• S S Rathore - Civil Service

• Amitava Roy- Science and Engineering

• Sanduk Ruit (Foreigner) - Medicine (Ophthalmology)

• R Sathyanarayana - Art (Music)

• Pankaj M Shah - Medicine (Oncology)

• Bhajju Shyam - Art (Painting)

• Maharao Raghuveer Singh Literature and Education Rajasthan

• Kidambi Srikanth - Sport (Badminton)

• Ibrahim Sutar - Art(Music)

• Siddeshwara Swamiji - Spiritualism

• Lentina Ao Thakkar - Social Work

• Vikram Chandra Thakur - Science and Engineering

• Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Tharanathan and Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Thyagarajan - Art (Music)

• Nguyen Tien Then (Foreigner) - Spiritualism

• Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi - Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

• Rajagopalan Vasudevan - Science and Engineering

• Manas Bihari Verma - Science and Engineering

• Panatawane Gangadhar Vithobaji - Literature and Education

• Romulus Whitaker - Wildlife Conservation

• Baba Yogendra - Art

• A Zakia - Literature and Education.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and other cabinet ministers were present on this occasion.

