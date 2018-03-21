Photos: President Kovind confers Padma Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhawan

about the gallery

Noted music composer Illaiyaraja, Hindustani classical singer Ghulam Mustafa Khan, Hindutva thinker P Parameswaran, Kerala Bishop Philipose Mar Chrysostom, and other prominent personalities were conferred the prestigious Padma awards for 2018 by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Durbar Hall on Tuesday. This year 85 personalities were bestowed with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri titles including former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni.