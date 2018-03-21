Photos: President Kovind confers Padma Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Mar 21, 2018 12:00 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan award to noted music composer Ilaiyaraaja at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Keeping its promise of honouring “unsung heroes”, the government this year honoured with Padma awards several personalities who served the poor, set up free schools and popularised tribal arts globally. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
Emeritus Metropolitan bishop of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church Philipose Mar Chrysostomi is presented the Padma Bhusan award by the president. Other notable dignitaries conferred with the country’s third highest civilian award include Ramachandran Nagaswamy, an expert in Indian art; professor Ved Prakash Nanda, a John Evans Distinguished Professor at University of Denver; and Pandit Arvind Parikh, one of India’s top sitar players. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
Tennis player Somdev Kishore Devvarman who became the only collegiate player to have made three consecutive finals at the National Collegiate Athletic Association receives Padma Shri award, India’s fourth highest civilian honour. The other sportspersons who received the Padma Shri were weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and paralympian Murlikant Petkar. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh look on as Murlikant Rajaram Petkar India’s first Paralympic gold medalist walks to receive the Padma Shri. This year 85 recipients were selected including two duo cases. This included 3 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 73 Padma Shri awardees. Fourteen of the awardees were women, while 16 were foreigners and three being awarded posthumously. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Bhushan award to Pandit Arvind Parikh, the senior most disciple of Ustad Vilayat Khan at Rashtrapati Bhawan. A performing career spanning over six decades, Parikh is among the finest sitarists in India and has featured in almost all major festivals across Asia and Europe. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri award to Narayan Das, head of Triveni Dham, during an event in New Delhi. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
At 25, badminton player Kidambi Shrikanth became the second youngest sportsperson in India to have got the Padma Shri. P.V. Sindhu received the prestigious award at the age of 19. Besides Shrikanth former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni and cueist Pankaj Advani were conferred with the country’s third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
P. Parameswaran, thinker and an erudite writer being conferred with Padma Vibhusan at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
President Kovind is seen presenting Padma Shri award to Dr Yeshi Dhonden in New Delhi. The remaining awardees of the Padma awards 2018 will be conferred with the honour at another special function to be held on April 2. (Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
about the galleryNoted music composer Illaiyaraja, Hindustani classical singer Ghulam Mustafa Khan, Hindutva thinker P Parameswaran, Kerala Bishop Philipose Mar Chrysostom, and other prominent personalities were conferred the prestigious Padma awards for 2018 by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Durbar Hall on Tuesday. This year 85 personalities were bestowed with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri titles including former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni.