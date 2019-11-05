Pak singer Rabi Pirzada who threatened PM Modi with reptiles quits showbiz after her private pics leak

music

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:18 IST

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada on Monday announced that she has decided to quit the entertainment industry, after her private pictures got leaked online. Rabi took to Twitter and wrote: “I, Rabi Pirzada quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour.”

Last week, Rabi’s private videos and pictures got leaked online and became viral. People even trolled her on social media. According to the reports, Rabi had lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, over the leaked content that went viral on social media platforms.

Prior to this, Rabi had made headlines for threatening Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rabi had posted a photo of herself donning what appeared to be a suicide jacket with a caption warning PM Modi over Kashmir. “#ModiHitler I just wish huh. #kashmirkibeti.”

Not only this, she even tried to threaten Modi over Kashmir issue with snakes and crocodiles. She had uploaded a video in which she was seen holding a snake. “All these are gifts for PM Modi. My friends will feast on you,” she had written alongside the video.

This did not go down with wildlife authorities. She was asked to pay a fine for illegal captivity of reptiles. The singer had, however, claimed that the reptiles don’t belong to her and she had rented them for the video.

Miffed by the development, she said in another video: “I have appeared in several news channels along with these snakes in the past five years. No one bothered to take action then. Unfortunately, now since I have warned Modi, I am facing action.”