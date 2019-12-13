e-paper
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Papon: Assam is burning and I am not at peace

On Thursday, the 44-year-old singer took to Twitter to inform his fans that he has cancelled the show because of the ongoing protests in Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB)

Dec 13, 2019
Samarth Goyal
PApon was supposed to perform in the Capital on Friday. (Instagram)
         

Singer songwriter Angarag Mahanta, aka Papon, has explained his decision to cancel his concert in Delhi, which was to take place on Friday. “I am not in the state of mind to do a concert and make people happy at the moment. Assam is burning and I am not at peace,” he told us.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old singer took to Twitter to inform his fans that he has cancelled the show because of the ongoing protests in Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), passed by Parliament this week.  

Papon has “no problems” with the bill “on humanitarian grounds” since the bill “will make way to people seeking refuge in India for persecution in the neighbouring countries.” But he feels the bill poses “a threat to the language and culture there if such large numbers of people settle there since Assam is the corridor for refugees coming in from Bangladesh”.

The Assamese singer feels that “entire India should share these refugees and distribute them across all states”.

