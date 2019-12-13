Papon: Assam is burning and I am not at peace

music

Singer songwriter Angarag Mahanta, aka Papon, has explained his decision to cancel his concert in Delhi, which was to take place on Friday. “I am not in the state of mind to do a concert and make people happy at the moment. Assam is burning and I am not at peace,” he told us.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old singer took to Twitter to inform his fans that he has cancelled the show because of the ongoing protests in Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), passed by Parliament this week.

I know this is unfair on you as you had bought tickets and planned long ahead. I am sure the organizers will take care of that in someway and as promised I’ll see you all on another day in future! I hope you will understand! 🙏🏼 — papon angaraag (@paponmusic) December 12, 2019

Papon has “no problems” with the bill “on humanitarian grounds” since the bill “will make way to people seeking refuge in India for persecution in the neighbouring countries.” But he feels the bill poses “a threat to the language and culture there if such large numbers of people settle there since Assam is the corridor for refugees coming in from Bangladesh”.

The Assamese singer feels that “entire India should share these refugees and distribute them across all states”.

