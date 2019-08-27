PDA at VMA: Miley Cyrus and rumoured girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter spotted hand-in-hand. See pics

music

Actor-singer Miley Cyrus and her rumoured girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter was spotted walking hand-in-hand after the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, on their way to a party. Miley and Kaitlynn were seen together backstage at the awards as well.

Their relationship made headlines after pictures of the two kissing were shared online just a day after the singer announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. HollywoodLife reports that Miley and Kaitlynn were spotted showing mild PDA just before Miley went on stage and delivered an emotional rendition of her breakup song Slide Away.

And although Kaitlynn wasn’t seen on the red carpet, she and Miley were spotted holding hands after the show, as they were accompanied by Miley’s mom, Trish. This isn’t the first time Kaitlynn, a longtime family friend of Miley and Liam’s, has been spotted with the singer’s mother.

Last week, Liam filed for divorce from Miley, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’, a move that is said to have shocked her. “She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” a source told People. “What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”

Hemsworth acknowledged the breakup in a recent Instagram post. “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward... Peace and Love,” he said.

A rep for Miley previously said: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

After rumours emerged that suggested Miley had cheated on Liam, she wrote a long Twitter thread in which she sternly maintained that while her past has been marred by controversies, she is ‘not a liar’.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 20:50 IST