PM Modi shares song on janta curfew, coronavirus after endorsing Kartik Aaryan’s monologue. Watch

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 12:22 IST

As the world battles coronavirus, at an individual level celebrities are doing their bit to create awareness about the deadly spread of the virus. Singer Malini Awasthi too sang a special coronavirus song, which was later shared by PM Narendra Modi. The PM had earlier shared a monologue by Kartik Aaryan on coronavirus.

Sharing the video clip, the Twitter handle of the Prime Minister wrote in Hindi: “Janta curfew ko lekar har koi apni tarah se yogdaan dene mein joota hai. Lok gaayika Malini Awasthi ji apne andaaz mein logon ko prerit kar rahin hain (Everyone is doing whatever they can to make a success of Janta curfew. Folk singer Malini Awasthi is inspiring people in her own unique way).

Malini song says: “Hawayon pe baitha pehra, asar dekho kitna hai gehra. Pooche hai har koi dekho, khatra badaa hai pehchano. Darna nahin muskuraana hai, mil kar isse abb haraana hai. Aakhir kya hai tu nigoda, are aaya hai kyun tu corona (The ‘air’ in on guard, the impact of it is great. It is on everyone’s lips, the danger is massive, do take note. But we have to defeat it with a smile on our face. What are you, oh you wretch? Where from have you come, oh corona).

“Dikhta hai dekho jidhar, ghar ho ya daftar. Baaton mein aane laga ab toh, khul kar darrane lagaa abb toh. Ghabraane lage hain log, aaya anjaana sa rog, darna nahin hai muskurana hai, mil kar ke isko haraana hai (the effect of it is visible everywhere, be it home or office. It has now become the talk of the town, it has begun to scare us all. Everyone worried, from where has this disease come? Together, we have to defeat it with a smile on our face.),” she continues.

Malini then goes on to give the necessary advisory on washing hands with soap.

Malini is basically a folk singer, singing in languages such as Awadhi, Bendelkhandi and Bhojpuri. She is known to Hindi film audience for the rendition of the song Sunder Susheel in the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

