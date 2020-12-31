e-paper
Prateek Kuhad: I don’t how Obama heard my song

Singer Prateek Kuhad’s song Cold Mess is listed among former US President Barack Obama’s favourite songs of the year.

Dec 31, 2019
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal
Hindustan Times
New Delhi, India- 01 February 2019: Crowd enjoying live performance of Prateek Kuhad during the Reverie Fest- 2019 at Gargi College, in New Delhi India on Friday, February 01, 2019. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India- 01 February 2019: Crowd enjoying live performance of Prateek Kuhad during the Reverie Fest- 2019 at Gargi College, in New Delhi India on Friday, February 01, 2019. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times)
         

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is on cloud nine ever since former President of the US Barack Obama listed Kuhad’s song, cold/mess, as one of his favourite songs in 2019. “I was playing Chinese Checkers with my mom and my girlfriend, when someone I knew from a music sharing platform shared his post with me. For the first few minutes, I was just staring at the post and wondering, why was I sent this post. Then I saw my song in his list and I was honestly shocked,” beams Prateek, who still somehow can’t believe it’s true.

 

“I am still honestly shocked. I don’t even know how it happened. Its not like that I am signed to a record label or anything like that. I don’t even know how he heard my song, or who made him listen to it,” he says.

Read| Prateek Kuhad: Way less shy and conscious now

“ Its nice to see someone like him listening to my music. I mean, he is one of the very few world leaders, who is liked by everyone, and he just comes across as a nice guy,” he adds.

The 29-year-old, who recently wrapped up his North American and India tour, feels really good about the fact that his music is being appreciated globally. “ I tend to think not much about these things. I just think it’s a good song, and because I am like really finicky about things and little details, is the reason, why I think it has a sort of global appeal,” he signs off.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth

