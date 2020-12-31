Prateek Kuhad: I don’t how Obama heard my song

music

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:45 IST

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is on cloud nine ever since former President of the US Barack Obama listed Kuhad’s song, cold/mess, as one of his favourite songs in 2019. “I was playing Chinese Checkers with my mom and my girlfriend, when someone I knew from a music sharing platform shared his post with me. For the first few minutes, I was just staring at the post and wondering, why was I sent this post. Then I saw my song in his list and I was honestly shocked,” beams Prateek, who still somehow can’t believe it’s true.

This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe 🙂 I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour. https://t.co/zwaJFIQLmC — Prateek Kuhad (@prateekkuhad) December 30, 2019

“I am still honestly shocked. I don’t even know how it happened. Its not like that I am signed to a record label or anything like that. I don’t even know how he heard my song, or who made him listen to it,” he says.

Read| Prateek Kuhad: Way less shy and conscious now

“ Its nice to see someone like him listening to my music. I mean, he is one of the very few world leaders, who is liked by everyone, and he just comes across as a nice guy,” he adds.

The 29-year-old, who recently wrapped up his North American and India tour, feels really good about the fact that his music is being appreciated globally. “ I tend to think not much about these things. I just think it’s a good song, and because I am like really finicky about things and little details, is the reason, why I think it has a sort of global appeal,” he signs off.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth