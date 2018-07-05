Purple Rain, Barso Re, Ghanan Ghanan: Here’s your favourite stars’ monsoon playlist

The season of rains and hot, piping pakodas is here. Monsoon has been a favourite with Bollywood filmmakers, who associate the season with romance, the lead couple either spending time with each other or remembering the other half longingly on-screen.

Check out which songs figure on your favourite celebs’ list every Monsoon:

Kiara Advani and Ali Fazal: EK LADKI BHEEGI BHAAGI SI (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, 1958)

Kiara: This song reminds me of my school days, when I would carpool to school. There’s always a sweet nostalgia that comes with the monsoon.

Ali: Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si sums up the innocence of monsoon and romance. It takes my mind off the atrocities that rain brings with it today.

Arjun Bijlani and Daisy Shah: TIP TIP BARSA PAANI (Mohra, 1994)

Arjun: Monsoon brings back many memories and the song that I am usually reminded of is Tip Tip Barsa Paani. It’s catchy, makes me feel romantic and immediately elevates my mood. I like to hear this song while driving in the rains.

Daisy: It’s like when the rains come, Tip Tip... is the first song that comes to my mind. I was really young when this song came out, so no special memories.

Vivian Dsena: MOHABBAT BARSA DENA TU (Creature 3D, 2014)

The track has good visual and lyrics. I find the song melodious and quite romantic. Music is an integral part of my travelling from home to the set, so I usually play this song on my way.

Sneha Wagh: BARSO RE (Guru, 2006)

Barso Re is a song I listen to when it rains, and even end up watching the video almost every single time. There is another number which is also close to my heart, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein (Ajanabee; 1974). I love the original melody and also the remix version of this song.

Amit Sadh: PURPLE RAIN

My favourite monsoon song is Purple Rain by Prince. It’s a favourite because I am a huge fan of Prince.

Richa Chadha: RIM JHIM GIRE SAAWAN (Manzil; 1979)

Rim Jhim Gire Saawan, by Kishore Kumar is too good. It’s beautiful, melodious and yet simple. The lyrics are by the great Yogesh.

Kailash Kher: GHANAN GHANAN (Lagaan, 2001)

Monsoon is the season, when, you celebrate the spirit of longing for somebody, and I love this time of the year. I love listening to Ghanan Ghanan, and I also love listening to Sawan Ke Din Aaye Sajanwa Aan Milo which was in the film Bhumika (1977)

Saqib Saleem: PYAAR HUA IQRAAR HUA (Shree 420, 1955)

This old classic is one of my all-time favourite songs. I have the memory of my parents humming it on a Sunday rainy morning. It was blissful. Tum Paas Aaye (instrumental) from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) was a craze in my school time, with every guy and girl singing that song.

Tusshar Kapoor: CHHAM CHHAM BARSE (Priyatama, 1977)

There was a song from my dad (Jeetendra’s) and Neetu Kapoor’s film Priyatama (1977; Chham chham barse) which comes in the beginning. It’s not lip-synced,. But it brings back a lot of memories, depicting the lives of the middle class people in the 70s beautifully.

Abhinav Shukla: GOODBYE BLUE SKY

I have lot of memories of outdoors — camping and trekking — linked to songs by Pink Floyd, especially the track, Goodbye Blue Sky. That song perks up my attitude and spirit, and gels well with travelling too. I feel songs and travelling are a magical combination.

Jubin Nautiyal: MEHNDI HASSAN’S GHAZALS

I love listening to Mehndi Hassan Saab ghazals, they are very soothing just as the rain.. My favourite one is Zindagi Mein Toh Sabhi Pyaar Karte Hai

Follow @htshowbiz for more