Rapper Fred the Godson dies of coronavirus complications at 35

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 07:50 IST

New York rapper Fred the Godson has died of Covid-19 related complications. He was 35.

News of his death was confirmed by his friend DJ Self on Instagram. “(Fred) was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother,” he captioned pictures of Fred. Several celebrities from the music industry expressed their condolences on his death on DJ Self’s post. His collaborator Jaquae also wrote, “Sleep in peace my brother.... You’ll never be forgotten. LOVE U MAN. I have so much things to say but I’m lost right now.”

Fred’s spokesperson told The Source on Wednesday that the rapper was doing well in intensive care unit. He said that while his kidneys were not functioning, the fever was down. Fred was at a higher risk from the disease as he suffered from asthma.

Earlier on April 7, Fred had shared his last photo on Instagram. It showed him with a respirator mask on his face at the hospital. “I’m in here wit this Corvus 19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!! #godisgreat,” he wrote in the caption.

Fred was a member of the 2011 XXL Freshman class and released mixtape City of God in 2012.

All over the world, 2.7 million people have been infected with the virus with 190,000 deaths.

