Rekha Bhardwaj slams music reality shows for exploiting kids: ‘We are using their age and spoiling their innocence’

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:07 IST

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj has opened up about the increasing trend of music reality shows and how they are selling drama in the name of music. The singer opened up a discussion on Twitter as she wrote, “I am not able to understand why there is so much drama in Music reality shows ?”

Most of her fans showed solidarity with her view and shared their thoughts on the same. A fan wrote, “A true observation. Offlate for last 3-4 years we have stopped watching these programmes. Not only they are using emotions to sell the popularity.....but also killing future of these young kids who are participating for meagre instant popularity.”

Another raised a different point and said, “That’s the sad state of reality shows these days.. but no one cares.. that’s because everyone including channel owner, producer, judges, audience, parents want to enjoy the limelight with help of young one’s talent.. child labour in a posh way.” One fan even wrote, “Nobody is seeing them unless the contestants shed crocodile tears and tell how hard they worked to come there..the winners are soulless.”

Taking cognizance of the reactions to her post, Rekha replied, “Today i felt very sad ! And i pray Khuda na kare main kabhi is tarah ke mediocre show ki hissa banun. Coz in the name of music its just noise and every song has to make you dance ! (I pray to God to never let me become part of such type of mediocre shows).”

In a series of tweets, she added, “Nobody’s concerned about these talented kids future !!! What disappoints me and saddens me is that rather than guiding these kids to treat music as Ibaadat/Prayer we are teaching them to compete /ask for votes/ learn to look glamorous ... in the name of Guru Shishya Parampara we are using their age and spoiling their innocence !!”

Rekha has delivered several superhit songs like Namak Ishq Ka (Omkara), Sasural Genda Phool (Delhi-6), Humari Atariya Pe (Dedh Ishqiya), Darling (7 Khoon Maaf), Balma (Pataakha) and many more.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 14:06 IST