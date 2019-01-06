Resurfaced video shows rapper Drake kissing, fondling 17-year-old. Twitter is furious

Rapper Drake has come under fire for allegedly touching a minor inappropriately. A resurfaced video shows Drake kissing the girl on stage during one of his concerts, and making sexual references even after learning she was 17-years-old at the time.

The video, shot years ago and shared on Twitter on Saturday, shows Drake calling the fan up on stage during a show. “Drake kisses underage girl, learns she’s underage, then kisses her again but this time feels her breasts,” the tweet read. The video shows the rapper hugging her and kissing her on the neck, and lightly fondling her. When Drake asks her how old she is, the girl says ‘17’.

drake kisses underage girl, learns she’s underage, then kisses her again but this time feels her breasts pic.twitter.com/oLkxZccHiS — SPOOK GOD ALLAH (@thespookgod) January 4, 2019

“I can’t go to jail yet, man!” Drake shouts, as the crowd cheers and groans in equal measure. “Why do you look like that?!” “Well look, I had fun,” he continues. “I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you.”

Drake sends her off by repeatedly kissing her, again to the sounds of the crowd’s cheering. The video resurfaced a day after a documentary about R&B star R Kelly’s multiple alleged instances of statutory rape was shown in the US.

The Drake video has received severe backlash, with academic Eve Ewing writing on Twitter, “honestly this isn’t just about drake. people are not asking questions that should be asked. And it’s real easy to watch #SurvivingRKelly and say ‘why didn’t anyone xyz…’ but there’s a lot of folks hooting & hollering in this video.”

Here are some more reactions to the video:

When Drake said "the good ones go if you wait too long" I hope y’all heard that — ʙᴀʀʙɪᴇ ᴛɪɴɢᴢ 🐷 (@petttyyy_quote) January 6, 2019

Being a teen girl means "preyed upon" is a state of being experienced to varying degrees at all times. No more. Or, in other words: Fuck you, Donald Trump, Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Drake, and all the rest. There is simply no room for you anymore.☠️💕 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 6, 2019

i trust no man in the industry at this point cause wtf — YOANNY (@YUCKSHEA) January 6, 2019

Im so disgusted by his response after she said her age. No respect. — ••• (@yawning22) January 5, 2019

Jan 06, 2019