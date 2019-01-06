 Resurfaced video shows rapper Drake kissing, fondling 17-year-old. Twitter is furious
A resurfaced video allegedly shows rapper Drake touching a minor girl inappropriately, even after she revealed her age. Twitter is very angry.

music Updated: Jan 06, 2019 19:21 IST
Hindustan Times
Drake,Drake Video,Drake Underage
Drake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.(REUTERS)

Rapper Drake has come under fire for allegedly touching a minor inappropriately. A resurfaced video shows Drake kissing the girl on stage during one of his concerts, and making sexual references even after learning she was 17-years-old at the time.

The video, shot years ago and shared on Twitter on Saturday, shows Drake calling the fan up on stage during a show. “Drake kisses underage girl, learns she’s underage, then kisses her again but this time feels her breasts,” the tweet read. The video shows the rapper hugging her and kissing her on the neck, and lightly fondling her. When Drake asks her how old she is, the girl says ‘17’.

“I can’t go to jail yet, man!” Drake shouts, as the crowd cheers and groans in equal measure. “Why do you look like that?!” “Well look, I had fun,” he continues. “I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you.”

Drake sends her off by repeatedly kissing her, again to the sounds of the crowd’s cheering. The video resurfaced a day after a documentary about R&B star R Kelly’s multiple alleged instances of statutory rape was shown in the US.

The Drake video has received severe backlash, with academic Eve Ewing writing on Twitter, “honestly this isn’t just about drake. people are not asking questions that should be asked. And it’s real easy to watch #SurvivingRKelly and say ‘why didn’t anyone xyz…’ but there’s a lot of folks hooting & hollering in this video.”

Here are some more reactions to the video:

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 19:18 IST

