Shaggy to be the face of International Icon singing talent hunt on 94.3 Radio One

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 18:06 IST

Radio One is set to go live with its next big project titled International Icon. A one-of-its-kind international digital musical talent hunt show, it will target evolved, global Indians who have a strong connect with international music.

Staying true to its roots of ‘One World, Your Station’, Radio One has launched the new campaign offering a platform to the new of singing talent on the digital ecosystem. International Icon will give the listeners of Radio One a chance to become online sensations by unleashing their hidden singing talents. The speciality of the competition is that anyone can participate, straight from the comfort of their homes.

Radio One has enlisted Grammy Award winning Pop/Reggae/Dancehall music icon Shaggy as the mentor of the campaign, courtesy 9122 Records – the Official Label Partner of International Icon. Notably, this is the first time an International artist & Grammy Award winner will mentor talent on an Indian singing talent show.

Ecstatic on his involvement with International Icon, Shaggy said, “I always received great love and support from my fans in India and am honoured to be the ‘Face’ and mentor of Radio One’s ‘International Icon’. I’ve always known there’s great vocal talent in India and am looking forward to checking out your entries. So, I encourage you to participate in the campaign and who knows, we could be jamming together soon!”.

Shaggy emerged in the early ‘90s as the biggest crossover success in dancehall / reggae music. Not only did he become the genre’s most commercially potent artist in the international market, he managed to sustain a lasting career over the coming decade, thanks to widely popular albums like 1995’s breakout Boombastic and 2000’s multi-platinum Hot Shot.

Most recently, Shaggy dropped his new Christmas album titled Christmas In The Islands (BMG) that is exclusively represented in India by Mumbai-based independent record label for International Music - 9122 Records. The quintessential reggae Christmas themed collection puts a Caribbean twist on traditional holiday cheer with 15 tracks of island-infused songs and features a host of guest artists including Joss Stone, Ne-Yo, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Rayvon, Conkarah, OMI and others.

The International Icon campaign is now live on the Radio One, both on-air as well as across its social handles.

