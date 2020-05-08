Shweta Pandit reveals the meaning of her daughter’s name Izana, explains how pregnancy was tough on her
Shweta Pandit opens up on her daughter, her pregnancy and more as Italy announces the end of lockdown.music Updated: May 08, 2020 18:41 IST
Singer Shweta Pandit, who gave birth to her first child - daughter Izana - recently, has revealed that she researched a lot before deciding on the name.
She told Spotboye in an interview, “We are very thrilled and blessed to share the joyous news of the birth of our daughter, Izana. Truly, it’s the happiest moment of our life. Even though it’s lockdown time and we are under quarantine in Italy, I think God has his ways of making up. We have named her Izana which you may not find on Wikipedia or in any search engines. Even if you do, you won’t find the right meaning because that’s not where I got the name from. I got it from books. I did a bit of researching because my husband wanted the name Iza, but I wanted a longer name so I did a lot of reading and I came across an Ethiopian book where I read about the Kings, Queens and the monarchs of Ethiopia wherein centuries ago, they were given the title of Izana which means powerful. Back then, they used to call those people powerful who were kind and compassionate- so I thought it has a very unique meaning. So that’s how the name came about.”
The singer also opened up on the problems she faced during her pregnancy and told the entertainment website, “My pregnancy was also a completely different ball game altogether. We were holidaying in Canada when we got to know that I was pregnant, so I didn’t want to take a very long flight back to India. I thought that was quite risky. So we stopped in Italy and I had to be away from my family.”
On Wednesday, Shweta shared her own pictures after her husband gave her a hair cut. She explained, “But the day i saw my little one was able to pull out my long pretty tresses with her tiny fingers and also put it in her mouth, i smiled and decided to let them go! So much respect for every woman who has given birth.. the amount of things you all must have done for your babies may never be known or written about but only experienced. Hats off mothers and proud to be one myself. Single handed newborn raising is a blessing and a huge step in life! Mothers are not aunties, they are superheroes.”
Pregnancy diary 📔 ... New mum special🤰🏻+🤱🏻= 💇🏻♀️ This work of art, done phenomenally well by darling husband, @italyindia! Loving my new look 👩🏼🦰 So what happens when you have a new adorableeee little life getting created inside your womb for 9 months? Life sits on a rollercoaster 🎢 if you are the lucky 🍀 ones who do get crazy harmonal changes and you can do simply NOTHING throughout it! Nausea, fainting spells, morning sickness, body pain, mood swings, emotionally drained, depression, food cravings, sleepless nights, all day sleeping, feeling dizzy randomly, low blood pressure, tired all the time, body aches, headaches, tooth aches, bleeding gums, gaining weight, lochia, postpartum, body imbalance, stretch marks, injections, sleeping position problems, cant take a hair wash, going to the restroom is a luxury and a nightmare, stomach itching, virocose veins, cant sit for too long, cant take ANY medication, 50+ blood tests, nothing fits you, swollen feet, swollen face, severe gas, backache, restless, breathing problems, hairfall and the list goes on.......... i faced it all and that too in another country without my own family around! Also being a non-italian speaking spouse with not a single female friend here furthermore added to my epic & unbelievable pregnancy journey! I still managed to maintain my hair for 11 months through pregnancy & even after giving birth to #Izana! But the day i saw my little one was able to pull out my long pretty tresses with her tiny fingers and also put it in her mouth, i smiled and decided to let them go! So much respect for every woman who has given birth.. the amount of things you all must have done for your babies may never be known or written about but only experienced. Hats off mothers and proud to be one myself. Single handed newborn raising is a blessing and a huge step in life! Mothers are not aunties, they are superheroes 🦸🏻♀️ #lockdownhaircut #stree #newmom #proudmom #superhero #motherhood #parenting #quarantineandchill #covid19italia #newbaby #newborncare #pregnancyjourney #pregnantlife #raisingdaughters #babylove #pregnancydiary #shwetapandit #lockdownitaly #haircut✂️ #selfhaircut #shorthairdontcare 🧚🏻♀️
Shweta also shared a sun-kissed picture on Instagram and wrote, “#Italy opens #lockdown as it hits summer today. But that doesnt mean anything! #stayhome #summersunshine #poolside #indoorglow #indoorpool #shwetapandit #ivanofucci #italylockdown #covid19 #patienceiskey.”
Shweta delivered her daughter in February and is currently in Italy with her husband Ivano Fucci, an Italian film producer. Shweta said in an interview earlier it did not feel right sharing the news with her fans amid the coronavirus outbreak. “It didn’t feel right to share our happiest news when everything around us was so difficult. The COVID-19 crisis in Italy was worse than it is in India currently. But now that the lockdown here is almost getting lifted, Ivano and I decided to share our happiness,” she said.
