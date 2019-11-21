e-paper
Sona Mohapatra urges Smriti Irani to look into Anu Malik controversy, calls it ‘gross violation of women’s dignity’

Sona Mohapatra has urged Union Women and Child Development (WCD) minister Smriti Irani to look into Anu Malik controversy.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Smriti Irani has said that the government has begun compiling a database of sexual offenders.
Smriti Irani has said that the government has begun compiling a database of sexual offenders.
         

Singer Sona Mohapatra has urged Smriti Irani to look into the ongoing debate around music composer Anu Malik, after the Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister on Tuesday said that the government has begun compiling a database of sexual offenders. Malik has been accused of multiple women of sexual misconduct, and his return as one of the judges on singing reality show Indian Idol has fuelled protests against Sony TV

Sona in a social media post wrote a letter to the minister. “Dear @smritiirani ,I thank you for this initiative of databasing sexual offenders but what about organisations who hire them despite this. Case in point, @SonyTV ignoring the testimonies of multiple women against one, Anu Malik & making him a judge for youngsters on National TV?” the singer wrote in a tweet.

 

Here’s her full letter:

Dear Smriti Irani ji, I sincerely thank you for this initiative of databasing sexual offenders in India but what about organisations who hire them despite this. Case in point, @sonytvofficial ignoring the testimonies of multiple women against one, Anu Malik & making him a judge for youngsters on National TV for Indian Idol.

Do so many voices telling a common story of sexual harassment & assault not matter? Shouldn’t Sony TV be held responsible in some way? Our culture celebrates the victory of good over evil in every festival, Durga Puja, Maheshaswara Mardini, Ram & Ravan in Dussehra, Bhakt Prahlad & Holika in Holi & innumerable other such legends. It sends a symbolic message to society & fills us with positive energy & hope. I understand that change has to be driven at the grass roots level in a systemic manner Ma’am, yet this ‘normalisation’ of sexual assault by platforming, enabling & celebrating a serial sexual offender like Anu Malik sends out a very dangerous message to the country & the perverts that lurk within our society.

That they have a free pass, can get away similarly & just because no one has recorded their misdemeanours. I’d request you to please look into this gross violation of children’s & women’s voices & dignity.

Warmest Sona Mohapatra

Sona’s social media fight against Sony TV and Malik has been supported by accusers Neha Malik, Shweta Pandit and others. Malik in a recent statement denied all wrongdoing, and said that the accusations have caused him and his reputation harm. He also hinted at taking legal action.

