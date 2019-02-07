Sonu Nigam reveals he was rushed to ICU, says he would have asphyxiated without proper medical care

Singer Sonu Nigam has shared on social media that he was faced with a medical emergency a few days ago and would have asphyxiated without proper medical help. The singer had suffered an extreme reaction after eating seafood and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital after medication did not work.

Sharing two photos – one on the hospital bed and another with his face swollen – Sonu wrote, “Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don’t mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday. Lesson for all of us, Never ever ever ever take a chance with allergies. Sea food in my case. If Nanavati Hospital wasn’t nearby, my trachea would have swollen up further and lead to asphyxiation. Happy and Healthy life to everyone [sic].”

Sonu was discharged after staying in the hospital for two days. He had later performed in a concert in Odisha.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 11:49 IST