e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son says singer on road to recovery, ‘regaining mobility’

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son says singer on road to recovery, ‘regaining mobility’

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is still on life support but is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back, said his son SP Charan.

music Updated: Aug 16, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support as he undergoes treatment for novel coronavirus.
SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support as he undergoes treatment for novel coronavirus.
         

Renowned playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan has said that his father is able to recognise the doctors and has regained mobility but remains on life support. He said the doctors are happy with the singer’s progress who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a Chennai hospital. However, he added that the singer may take a long time to recover fully.

Updating about the noted singer’s health, SP Charan said in a video message on Facebook, “Dad was shifted from the 3rd floor ICU to an exclusive ICU on the 6th floor. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. He is moving around a little bit and signed thumbs up to the doctors and is able to recognise them. He is still on life support, he is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign that he is on a road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team and he will take a long time for recovery. But, we are all hopeful.”

“This is not going to happen in a day or two, maybe even a week. He is going to surely recover and get back to us as early as possible. We are happy and the doctors are as well. He is looking good and not fully sedated now. He is able to recognise people. He will not talk for a little while, but, surely, he will get to that level soon enough.”

He requested his father’s well wishers to continue praying for him. “Let’s all keep praying. My family is indebted to your love, affection and prayers,” he said. Not just SP Balasubrahmanyam and his wife had tested for the novel coronavirus. Updating about his mother’s health, SP Charan said in the video, “My mom is getting much better. She could be discharged by Tuesday or Wednesday. That is a good sign. I’m sure my father will follow her back as soon as he can. Thank you again for your affection and love.”

S P Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support and is stable, the hospital had said in the medical bulletin on Saturday. SP Charan said there is a good response to the use of ventilator and Balasubrahmanyam’s lungs are functioning better.

Also read: Priya Dutt accompanies brother Sanjay Dutt to hospital for checkup post actor’s cancer diagnosis . See pics

Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar had visited the hospital, had a discussion with doctors treating the singer.

Luminaries from the film industry and scores of fans ardently prayed for the speedy recovery of the veteran singer. On August 5, the singer had posted a video on his Facebook page, informing his fans and followers that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was doing well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls
Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls
Dhoni: The first hero of ‘real India’
Dhoni: The first hero of ‘real India’
Heavy rain floods parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, rivers burst banks
Heavy rain floods parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, rivers burst banks
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In