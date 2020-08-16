SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son says singer on road to recovery, ‘regaining mobility’

music

Renowned playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan has said that his father is able to recognise the doctors and has regained mobility but remains on life support. He said the doctors are happy with the singer’s progress who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a Chennai hospital. However, he added that the singer may take a long time to recover fully.

Updating about the noted singer’s health, SP Charan said in a video message on Facebook, “Dad was shifted from the 3rd floor ICU to an exclusive ICU on the 6th floor. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. He is moving around a little bit and signed thumbs up to the doctors and is able to recognise them. He is still on life support, he is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign that he is on a road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team and he will take a long time for recovery. But, we are all hopeful.”

“This is not going to happen in a day or two, maybe even a week. He is going to surely recover and get back to us as early as possible. We are happy and the doctors are as well. He is looking good and not fully sedated now. He is able to recognise people. He will not talk for a little while, but, surely, he will get to that level soon enough.”

He requested his father’s well wishers to continue praying for him. “Let’s all keep praying. My family is indebted to your love, affection and prayers,” he said. Not just SP Balasubrahmanyam and his wife had tested for the novel coronavirus. Updating about his mother’s health, SP Charan said in the video, “My mom is getting much better. She could be discharged by Tuesday or Wednesday. That is a good sign. I’m sure my father will follow her back as soon as he can. Thank you again for your affection and love.”

S P Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support and is stable, the hospital had said in the medical bulletin on Saturday. SP Charan said there is a good response to the use of ventilator and Balasubrahmanyam’s lungs are functioning better.

Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar had visited the hospital, had a discussion with doctors treating the singer.

Luminaries from the film industry and scores of fans ardently prayed for the speedy recovery of the veteran singer. On August 5, the singer had posted a video on his Facebook page, informing his fans and followers that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was doing well.

