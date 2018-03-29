Spencer Maybe: Songs in the fourth album, Wait and Patience, are not just about me

Until three years ago, British singer-songwriter Spencer Maybe collaborated with different musicians, and went on to produce three albums. But things changed for Spencer, after he met Indian-origin drummer, Bunny Batliwala, Swedish guitarist Peter Tegnér, and Russian bassist Denis Petukhov, with whom he recorded the fourth album, Wait and Patience.

Since then, the four have been together and have performed in various countries. The coming together of the core band has helped the British artist to talk about experiences other than his own. “The songs in the fourth album are more story-based, and less centred around me. This wasn’t the case in the third album, which was still a lot about me and my relationships. But [for] this album, because we have a core band, and over the course of three years, the music has involved at a nice pace, really,” says Spencer.

The band, named after the singer, is touring India now to promote Wait and Patience, and has already performed in Bengaluru this week. They will perform in Pune on Friday, March 30, and in Mumbai on Saturday, March 31. They return to India again in November, when they’ll play over 20 shows in the country. That tour will last till April 2019.

India has a special significance for the band, since they all met here. “Coming to India has always been amazing. We found each other here in India, so it’s pretty special from that point as well. But apart from that, we’ve had some truly amazing performances here. Last year, we performed in Kolkata and it was an amazing crowd. This year, too, when we played in Bengaluru, it was an equally amazing experience,” Spencer says.

Bunny, who worked as the producer for their fourth album, was instrumental in getting the band together. He says, “Three years ago, I was playing with Spencer at a world music festival in Goa. I quickly realised that musicians with better quality were needed, who could add to my sound and [that of] Spencer’s. Luckily enough, I ran into Peter and Denis at the same festival. Both of them had heard Spencer’s music and were excited to play together, and since then we’ve been together.”

Peter was “tempted” to be a part of the band, because of an anticipation factor. He says, “I get bored when music gets conventional. So I was tempted to join this band, because I wanted to see how my personality would affect [Spencer’s] songs, and how the sound would evolve. It has been an amazing experience so far.”

