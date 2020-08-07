e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / There is favouritism when it comes music labels choosing artistes: Salim

There is favouritism when it comes music labels choosing artistes: Salim

Salim Merchant of music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, says that music labels work according to their business model, which is fair, but not giving a chance ti new artistes, is not fair to them.

music Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:37 IST
Nikita Deb
Nikita Deb
Salim-Sulaiman’s latest track Beech Raaste, released under their own label, has already crossed one million views within a week of its release.
Salim-Sulaiman’s latest track Beech Raaste, released under their own label, has already crossed one million views within a week of its release.
         

Music composer duo Salim Sulaiman have been part of the Indian music industry for almost three decades, and without having any inside connections with anybody in the industry, they’ve managed to make a mark for themselves. Hence, naturally, they find themselves on the opposite side of the nepotism and favouritism debate. While Sulaiman believes “hard work is everything”, his brother and the other half of the duo, Salim, agrees that favouritism does exist in this industry much like it does in every other sector. “There is a factor of favouritism when it comes to labels giving opportunities to artistes who are signed with them, and that is fair I guess. It’s their business model, but it’s not fair to artistes who are amazing and need to be heard and recognised. And that’s why, we have started our record label for a beautiful creative community to come together where we give equal opportunities to known and unknown singers,” says Salim.

 

Since the lockdown, a lot of independent singles have been released and have done relatively better. And Sulaiman feels that the non-existence of Bollywood music for almost four months now has helped the genre. “Earlier, producers wanted to release music to enhance their films, but if there are no film releases, then no Bollywood music is releasing either, and that’s given a great window of opportunity for independent musicians to be able to showcase their music on various platforms,” adds Sulaiman. However, Salim says that “indie music has been existing for a while now”. “In fact, I would probably say 40% of the music that you consume today is indie music. Today you consume all your music on streaming platforms and YouTube. So, it doesn’t matter whether it’s some song, of course it gets popular when it’s a film song but today, listeners look for song, and its fine if it’s not a film song. It can have its own popularity,” adds Salim.

 

The duo’s new single titled Beech Raaste has already crossed one million views on YouTube within one week of its release. On his experience of making the song, Sulaiman says, “It was actually a lot of fun we didn’t think that we will be able to create a music video based on animation directors but we were sitting down and we came across the Memoji characters and we decided that the next video that would be shot would be shot on an iPhone and will be shot with Animoji Memoji characters.” Salim agrees and adds, “Sulaiman and I always wanted to make a song which is a drive song and I felt like making a song between two people, boy and a girl on a journey to destination which is far from where they live. A drive song where they sing and interact as a really cool interactive play of singing. When I was attempting to write the song, I thought of the word Beech Raaste. It just seemed like a unique kind of hook and we started developing it.”

The composers feel that although the lockdown has a lot of negative aspects, “it’s a great time to make music and perform virtual concerts”. “We can work on quality now. Things are going to be a little difficult for composers and performers, but we just have to reinvent ourselves,” says Salim, to which Sulaiman adds, “I expect a lot more independent music releases now.”

top news
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
15 killed, 50 trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
15 killed, 50 trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Raje meets BJP chief  Nadda
A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Raje meets BJP chief  Nadda
Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple
Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital
India retains right to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Report
India retains right to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Report
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In