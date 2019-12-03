Toddler’s version of Lata Mangeshkar’s classic Lag Ja Gale goes viral. Watch it here

music

Bollywood legend Lata Mangeshkar has many iconic songs to her credit, one of them being ‘Lag Ja Gale...’ from the 1964 movie Woh Kaun Thi. The song is back in public memory, thanks to an amazing rendition by a young girl, not more than three years old.

A viral clip online shows a the girl lying on the bed and trying to sing lines from the hit song. With 121 likes on Instagram, the clipping posted on YouTube had got 8,100 views.

As per a report in IANS, though the clipping was recorded in June, it got traction on social media after a singer posted it again on December 1. Those who saw the clipping were all praise for the child. “Super talented”, “lovely” and “unique and talented” were some of the remarks by the viewers.

The song, which starred Sadhana and Manoj Kumar, was composed by Madan Mohan and was written by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan, who is also known for his compositions for films like Mera Saaya (1966) and Shaheed (1948).

In early November, Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after she complained of chest pain. The 90 year old was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In its official statement, the Breach Candy Hospital has said, “Lata Mangeshkarji had viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she checked into Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics are given on time to prevent any more infection. She is stable and recovering.”

Though the veteran singer stays away from limelight these days, she was in news when she had made a comment on internet’s singing sensation, Ranu Mondal. When asked about Ranu, while Lata had expressed her happiness, she had reservations too.

Watch the original song here:

“Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited by my name and work then I feel fortunate).

“But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention,” Lata Mangeshkar added.

