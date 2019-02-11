We are always in sync: Bangash brothers

Their soulful symphonies have touched hearts far and wide. And their first performance in Sri Lanka is a testimony to the same. The sarod trio Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Ayaan and Amaan Ali Bangash performed as part of the cultural event, Strings of Peace, organised by the High Commission of India in Colombo, recently.

The experience, Amaan says, was “humbling”. “It’s an honour to share the stage with your family, especially your teacher, my father. To be on the stage, and to perform at the level he has created for sarod, is difficult. Ayaan, my younger brother is a fine musician, today. I get pisoed (sandwiched) in the middle. Between a father and a younger brother, you have to play like the elder brother,” he laughs.

“Expats from their country listened to Vande Mataram, and our and their national anthems. People were nice, warm and loving; the food was amazing,” adds Amaan.

“I see my mother and father in him. I never understood this whole sibling rivalry. Parents are never there for long in life, you can only find your parents in your sibling because they live through him/her,” says, Amaan Ali Bangash

As our conversation veered into topics of performing with one another, and whether they (the brothers) feed into each other’s energies on stage and otherwise in life too, Ayaan smiles before sharing, “My brother and I perform a lot together and individually as well. The fact that we are brothers, our nature reflects onto our music, too. He inspires me and I would like to believe that I inspire him too.” He adds, “We are also more of friends, so we’ve never rehearsed before any concert. Unless it’s a collaboration with more musicians.”

Amaan adds that they both "challenge each other in a good way".

“My brother and I perform a lot together and individually, too. The fact that we are brothers, our nature reflects onto our music. He inspires me and I would like to believe I inspire him too,” says, Ayaan Ali Bangash

The worlds of western and Indian classical will unite as part of a Peace Tribe concert with Grammy-winning guitarist Sharon Isbin in the Capital on February 22 at Kamani auditorium. “I am very excited as sarod and guitar are cousins on some level as they are both stringed instruments,” says Ayaan, who also paid homage to tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha with his brother Amaan, on February 3, in Mumbai.

Asked if Bollywood projects are in the pipeline, Ayaan — who is set to release an album with Karsh Kale soon — shares, “It’s a lovely time to do music in films as well. But there needs to be an offer which appeals to us.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 11:07 IST