When British singer Dua Lipa learnt to wear a saree on India vacation. See pics

British singer Dua Lipa, for the first time ever, tried out a saree and offered sweets to Lord Ganesha in Jaipur as part of her ongoing India vacation with her boyfriend.

In an Instagram post, the singer posted a picture in which she is wearing a blue-coloured embroidered silk sari.

In her post, she said that apart from a lady helping her with her sari, she and her boyfriend had a fun time mixing with the locals.

"At the Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. A lady outside the temple helped me and taught me how to put on my sari before I entered. We joined in with the locals and offered sweet treats to the Gods and the people inside," she wrote.

The singer has been in India on a vacation along with her boyfriend Isaac Crew for two weeks.In an earlier post, she revealed that their visit "to Ranthambore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kerala and Goa" was relaxing as both of them switched off from the world while "getting totally immersed in the magical culture, food and traditions".

"A trip we've wanted to do for a very long time and I'm so happy we did! All those 5 am yoga sessions have me up and ready to get back to work again. I've braved it and taken pretty much all our pictures on film so I could stay away from my phone and I've just taken them to get developed," she added.

Dua Lipa, who started her musical career at the age 14, released her debut album with seven songs in it, out of which two of them -- Be the One and IDGAF -- made it to the UK top-10 singles chart. Her song New Rules from the album made it to the charts in the United States.

In February, she was the recipient of two Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act, while in April, her song One Kiss reached the number one spot on the UK Singles Chart.

