Work hard and be nice to everyone: Bradley Simpson

British pop-rock band The Vamps returned to India to play in Mumbai and Pune as part of their Four Corners Tour. The last they performed in the country was in 2016, as one of the many opening acts for Coldplay. The four-piece outfit comprises lead vocalist Bradley Simpson, bassist Connor Ball, guitarist James McVey and drummer Tristan Evans. Their third studio album Night & Day — released in two parts, night edition in 2017 and day edition this July — has been rising on the charts and some of the hits include ‘Middle of the night’ and ‘Just my type’. Excerpts from the interview:

How does the band go about the songwriting process? What are common sources of inspiration?

James: We all listen to different types of music which helps us write. I’m really into country music, so, I try to add their distinctively descriptive lyrics and infectious melodies when I can.

As kids, were you all inclined to music and did you ever aim to be pop stars?

Tristan: I found drumming when I was at school. I knew I really wanted to play drums for a living. I couldn’t concentrate very well at school and have no idea how I would be able to cope in an office.

A still from the song ‘Just my type’

Growing up what kind of music influenced you. At present which artistes are you listening to on loop?

Bradley: Growing up I was really into indie bands like Arctic Monkeys and The Cribs. Lately, I’m listening to some new artistes like Mahalia (Burkmar; English singer, songwriter and actor) and Parcels (Berlin-based band).

What would you say are the core values of the band, which keeps you guys tight and the music cohesive, despite evolving with each album?

James: We all individually work on a piece and then bring it together, and go back and forth. We each have our own home recording studios, so, it’s really easy and the final piece is the artwork of that joint effort.

If you could pick your favourite tracks from all the songs you’ve made, and explain to us why?

Connor: It is one of the new tracks we all wrote and produced together. It’s really special to me but I can’t say much more about it right now — top secret.

How would you define the energy of the crowd with respect to gigs in India?

Bradley: The energy is great. We can’t wait to play an exciting show and have all our Indian fans singing along!

