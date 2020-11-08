e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / ‘My musical debut was absolutely filmy!’

‘My musical debut was absolutely filmy!’

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 18:45 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Rhiti
Rhiti
         

Varanasi-born teen singer, Rhiti recently, debuted with a single which clocked 2.9 million hits in just a few days. Unlike many, who were badly hit with the ongoing pandemic, she was lucky and terms her story “very filmy!”

“During the lockdown we all had ample of time so I started posting my cover songs on Instagram. Palash (Muchhal, music composer) sir saw one of my songs on someone’s Insta story and he approached me. He offered me the song, we recorded it, the song was shot and here it is!”

Blended in Hindi and English vocals, the song has been filmed on Nandish and Charlie Sandhu. Rithi has featured as a singer on another video of the same song. It has been composed by Palash and Anu Malik’s daughter Anmol.

Talking about her journey, she said, “I was born in Varanasi and after a few years we shifted to Mumbai. Still we have relatives there and every year I visit Varanasi twice or thrice a year. My mother hails from the city of ghats while my father is BHU alumni.”

Her parents are trained in classical music. “My first musical memory is of my mother doing riyaz on harmonium and I used to get very intrigued. Sitting with her as a two-three year-old, I started singing with her and then I never looked back. Till I was eight I kept learning from her then I found my guru Mona Sharma Verma in school and continued training under her. Then I also started to learn Indian classical music.” Initially, she started doing law but is now pursuing BBA to find more time for her music.

top news
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web
DC vs SRH Live: Stoinis opens with Dhawan as DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2
DC vs SRH Live: Stoinis opens with Dhawan as DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Voting over in Bihar, here’s how top leaders are spending their Sunday
Voting over in Bihar, here’s how top leaders are spending their Sunday
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
DeMo anniversary: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes betrayal day
DeMo anniversary: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes betrayal day
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In