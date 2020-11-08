‘My musical debut was absolutely filmy!’

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 18:45 IST

Varanasi-born teen singer, Rhiti recently, debuted with a single which clocked 2.9 million hits in just a few days. Unlike many, who were badly hit with the ongoing pandemic, she was lucky and terms her story “very filmy!”

“During the lockdown we all had ample of time so I started posting my cover songs on Instagram. Palash (Muchhal, music composer) sir saw one of my songs on someone’s Insta story and he approached me. He offered me the song, we recorded it, the song was shot and here it is!”

Blended in Hindi and English vocals, the song has been filmed on Nandish and Charlie Sandhu. Rithi has featured as a singer on another video of the same song. It has been composed by Palash and Anu Malik’s daughter Anmol.

Talking about her journey, she said, “I was born in Varanasi and after a few years we shifted to Mumbai. Still we have relatives there and every year I visit Varanasi twice or thrice a year. My mother hails from the city of ghats while my father is BHU alumni.”

Her parents are trained in classical music. “My first musical memory is of my mother doing riyaz on harmonium and I used to get very intrigued. Sitting with her as a two-three year-old, I started singing with her and then I never looked back. Till I was eight I kept learning from her then I found my guru Mona Sharma Verma in school and continued training under her. Then I also started to learn Indian classical music.” Initially, she started doing law but is now pursuing BBA to find more time for her music.