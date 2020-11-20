e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / ‘My stage debut in Lucknow is finally happening...’

‘My stage debut in Lucknow is finally happening...’

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 19:13 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Amit Behl
Amit Behl
         

S Farah Rizvi

Actor-creative producer Amit Behl is thrilled to be performing for a play at Lucknow University Centennial Celebrations. “Yes, I’m absolutely delighted that in all these 36 years in theatre I never got an opportunity to perform on stage in the city of nawabs, though I did shoot for a number of films here. In fact, I shot for a film in 2020 too. So, my stage debut in Lucknow is finally happening in style that too for such a wonderful cause. Being part of LU’s 100-year celebration is something that will be cherished always,” said ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’ actor.

Amit has a career spanning three decades with numerous plays, shows and films but feels theatre is and will be his first love. “Theatre gives me that instant creative satisfaction that no other mediums can give — be it on the spot audience connect or using every bit of you as an actor. In TV, you have limited shots to etch your role as the show progresses. Though I do find strong synergy between theatre and cinema.”

With films like ‘Shivay,’ ‘LOC-Kargil’, ‘Lakshya’ and shows like ‘Veer Shivaji’, ‘Adaalat’, ‘Savitri’ and over 75 plays Amit feels his background in Hindi due to his mother’s academic background which helped him to take up work in Hindi easily. “Not just Hindi, I have command over Marathi due to my origin so I have worked across regions be it Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Telugu and of course Urdu as I have worked for Ebrahim Alkazi saheb, one of the biggest theatre stalwarts in the country. So, I enjoy acting wherever I get an opportunity to outdo my earlier characters,” said the versatile actor.

Amit will be performing with Salim Arif in the city for play ‘Paansa.’

top news
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks
‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
HTLS 2020: Swing is more important than pace, says Kapil Dev
HTLS 2020: Swing is more important than pace, says Kapil Dev
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams to happen for sure, schedule shortly: Officials
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams to happen for sure, schedule shortly: Officials
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s MiG-29Ks, US Navy’s F-18s carry out simulated attacks
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s MiG-29Ks, US Navy’s F-18s carry out simulated attacks
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In