e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / 14 more test Covid-19 positive in Greater Noida’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, total cases rise to 359

14 more test Covid-19 positive in Greater Noida’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, total cases rise to 359

Fourteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of infected to 359, officials said.

noida Updated: May 25, 2020 21:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Noida
Five patients were discharged from hospitals, while the number of active cases rose to 119, they said.
Five patients were discharged from hospitals, while the number of active cases rose to 119, they said.(File photo for representation)
         

Fourteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of infected to 359, officials said.

Five patients were discharged from hospitals, while the number of active cases rose to 119, they said.

District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said 10,222 samples have been collected in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far for Covid-19 testing.

“Since yesterday, 199 samples were sent to government laboratories and 144 to private laboratories for testing of Covid-19,” he said.

“On Monday, 14 people have been found positive for Covid-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 359. Five patients were discharged on Monday and a total 235 patients have recovered so far. There are 119 active cases now,” the officer said in a statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP has so far recorded five deaths – all of them male aged above 60 years, according to officials.

tags
top news
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
‘Saw Balbir Singh cry like a child after defeat to Pakistan’
‘Saw Balbir Singh cry like a child after defeat to Pakistan’
In 2am tweet, Piyush Goyal seeks trains’ list from Maharashtra. Sena replies
In 2am tweet, Piyush Goyal seeks trains’ list from Maharashtra. Sena replies
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In