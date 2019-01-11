16-year-old boy apprehended for ‘sexually harassing’ 14-year-old in school toilet in Greater Noida

A 16-year-old Nigerian boy was apprehended by police Thursday morning from his school in Greater Noida after the parents of a 14-year-old boy of a different school alleged he had sexually harassed their son.

The boy was sent to a juvenile home after the police said they had completed an initial probe into the matter.

The incident allegedly happened on October 31 during an inter-school competition at the 16-year-old boy’s school. On November 3, the father of the 14-year-old complained to police against the 16-year-old and his Class 12 classmate, an Indian.

“Two class 12 students dragged my son to the washroom on the first floor of the school building and touched him inappropriately. They slapped him once, ” the complaint read.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, police booked the two students under IPC Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The FIR was registered on November 12.

“Based on our investigation, due action was taken and the boy was sent to a juvenile home. He will now be presented before the magistrate,” Nishank Sharma, circle officer 1, Greater Noida, said.

The second suspect, however, has not been detained. Police said they were currently not focussing on him.

“It has come to light in our probe that there was no role of the other student, who has been named in the FIR, in the alleged incident. But we have not given a clean chit to him and he is part of the investigation,” said Patnish Kumar, senior sub inspector and investigating officer of the case.

The suspect’s school, meanwhile, alleged that the 14-year-old had passed racial slurs.

Names of the victim, accused and their kin have been withheld in this report to protect the identity of the minors.

The detained juvenile has been living in India for the past three years and his parents work in separate private firms in Delhi-NCR.

CCTV footage provided by the school management shows the three children were in the washroom for three or four minutes, during which over a dozen other students and a member of staff were also seen entering the space.

“The child [the Nigerian student] has a stable and clean record. He also has his board examinations this year. We are with the child and are also cooperating with the police,” the school’s principal said.

As the police apprehended the class 12 student, dozens of citizens from various African countries protested outside the school, alleging police high-handedness.

“There were two accused in the case and the police have picked up the Nigerian student, who is vulnerable in India. This is selectively targeting foreign students,” said an uncle of the accused child.

Denying the allegations, Nishank Sharma said, “A few residents of Greater Noida who belong to African nations had assembled outside the school. They then met the principal.”

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 09:15 IST