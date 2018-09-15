16-year-old pregnant girl alleges rape by neighbour in Ghaziabad

The family of a 16-year-old girl approached the police and alleged that a man from their neighbourhood raped her. The girl is presently five months’ pregnant. The family has filed an FIR against the accused man and three others at the Sahibabad police station.

According to the police, the family said it came to know of the incident after the girl fell ill and was taken to a doctor. The police have registered an FIR under the IPC sections for rape, criminal conspiracy, as well as levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POSCO)Act.

“The family approached us and said the girl was five months’ pregnant. They alleged that she was raped by a neighbour, who is aged 20. We immediately lodged an FIR for rape and also named three others, including the mother of the accused. A medical examination was conducted and confirmed that the girl is pregnant,” inspector Ran Singh, officiating SHO of the Sahibabad police station, said.

The family, in their police complaint, said that accused is their neighbour. They alleged that he lured the girl to his house where the alleged incident took place.

“Two other men also help lure the girl to the accused’s house. Even his mother was involved in the conspiracy. After the girl fell ill and we took her to a doctor, the pregnancy was revealed to us. Upon questioning, the girl told us that the neighbour had raped her,” the girl’s mother stated in the police complaint. The police said that after the FIR was lodged on September 13, the accused’s family arrived at the police station and said they wished to wed the girl to the accused.

“However, we said that after the FIR was lodged, a compromise could only be made before the court. We have arrested the accused and sent him to jail. The statement of the girl will also be taken by a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” Singh added.

“The accused had been assaulting the girl, but she did not reveal anything to her family out of fear. However, when she fell ill, the doctor found out that she was pregnant. Two other men are also accused of luring her to the house of the accused,” he added.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 06:22 IST