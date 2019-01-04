2 US nationals injured after van overturns on Yamuna expressway

Two US citizens, including a 15-year-old girl, were injured in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Rabupura on Wednesday evening, when the mini van they were travelling in overturned, after one of its tyres burst.

The accident occurred around 3.30pm on Wednesday, when the speeding mini van, which was carrying five persons — a family of four US nationals, and the driver.

According to the police, the family was returning to Delhi from Agra when the accident occurred.

“By the time a Police Control Room van reached the spot, a team of Expressway management paramedic team had reached the spot with an ambulance. Of the four tourists, two were injured and left unconscious. They were taken to Kailash Hospital,” Sunil Kumar Singh, station house officer, Rabupura police station, said.

According to the police, the injured persons were 48-year-old Michael, and his 15-year-old daughter Linaya.

“The injured persons were brought to our emergency department around 4pm, after which they were shifted to the Intensive Care Unit, as they were both unconscious. Both Michael and Linaya had suffered chest and head injuries and were having difficulty in breathing. However, fortunately, there was not much bleeding. The two were treated at our hospital, discharged around 1am on Thursday. They then headed to Delhi,” a representative from Kailash Hospital, said.

The police have not filed any case in the matter.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 14:04 IST