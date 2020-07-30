20-year-old, friend held for kidnapping two-year-old cousin

noida

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:27 IST

A 20-year-old man was arrested by the Sector 49 police on Thursday along with an 18-year-old friend for allegedly kidnapping his two-year-old cousin on July 28.

The boy was kidnapped from outside his house in Sarfabad village and was rescued from a park within four hours.

The two suspects were identified as Piyush Yadav, the boy’s cousin, and Juber (single name). The toddler had gone missing from outside his house around 9.30 am on Tuesday. A couple of hours later his father, Sandeep Yadav, had received a call around 12.30 and the caller said that his son had been kidnapped and would be harmed following which he had filed a complaint with police. The boy had been rescued from a park in Sector 72 around 1.30pm and a case had been registered at the Sector 49 police station. The police were on the lookout for the kidnappers.

“Piyush lives in the same house as the child as it is a joint family. Some 10 days ago, he and his friends had come up with a plan to kidnap his cousin. When Piyush saw the infant playing alone, he took him and handed over to his friends and came back to the house. The boy was taken to a friend’s house in Sector 45,” said Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Sector 49 police station.

However, when his friends called the family and the police reached the spot subsequently, Piyush got scared and asked his friends to let go of the boy. His accomplices then left the boy in the park and fled the spot.

“The father has recognised Juber as the caller. One more person was involved in the kidnapping, but he is on the run and a search is on for him. The mobile phone used to make the call has also been recovered,” said the SHO.

Police officers said that Piyush is unemployed and was looking to make quick money with the kidnapping. “He wanted to take a ransom of ₹1.5 lakh, but never got around to it after police intervention,” said Sharma.

The two suspects were arrested from Sarfabad itself and produced before a magistrate before being sent to jail.