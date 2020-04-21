27-year-old police constable killed in road accident

noida

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:50 IST

A 27-year-old police constable was allegedly killed on Monday night in a road accident on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway when his motorcycle was hit by a truck.

The deceased was identified as Rishabh Kumar. Kumar was from Modinagar and was deployed in the district with a police response vehicle (PRV) of the Dial 112 police helpline. According to police officers, constable Kumar was on his way to work when the accident took place.

“The police helpline received a call on Monday night around 11.15 pm about an accident on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway in front of Gate number 4 of Amity University. A motorcycle had been reportedly hit from behind by a truck. A police team was rushed to the spot and found the victim dead. The man was later identified as Rishabh Kumar, a Noida police constable,” said Shailesh Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station.

Kumar lived in a rented accommodation near the expressway.

Police officers said the truck driver fled from after the accident abandoning his vehicle which was later seized. The truck, which bears an Aligarh registration number, was carrying wheat grain, said the police adding they are tracing the owner and driver of the truck.

The unidentified driver was booked at the Sector 39 police station under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officers suspect that the driver may have been speeding at the time of the accident, but said that will come to know more about the incident after the suspect is arrested.

Kumar’s body was sent for an autopsy first and was brought to the district police line in Surajpur on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers, including the police commissioner, and Dial 112 personnel paid their last respects to Kumar.