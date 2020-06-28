3 drug traffickers injured in police firing, 300-kg cannabis seized in Greater Noida

noida

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:37 IST

Three men allegedly transporting 300 kg of cannabis were injured in an encounter with police in Greater Noida on Saturday night, officials said.

The men were intercepted near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway under the Jarcha police station area of Gautam Buddh Nagar while they were in a canter truck loaded with the consignment, the officials said.

“An encounter broke out between the traffickers and the local police in the Jarcha area. All three, who were transporting the cannabis, were injured in retaliatory firing by the police,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

“We have recovered 300 kg of cannabis worth Rs 36 lakh from the truck. They had procured it from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and were taking it to Ghaziabad when they were intercepted,” he added.

Singh said three country-made pistols were also seized from accused Ummed, Monu and Pramod. Ummed lives in Delhi, while Monu is from Aligarh and Pramod from Hathras, the officer said.

On June 24, three suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Greater Noida after 30 kg of cannabis were allegedly seized from their possession.

They were held during a police checking in the Dadri area while they were transporting the banned substance worth Rs three lakh in a car, a senior officer had said.

Prior to that, the district police had on June 19 seized 200 kg of cannabis and arrested two persons who were transporting the illegal substance, officials had said.

The cannabis in both these cases was also procured from Andhra Pradesh and meant to be supplied in Delhi-NCR, but got intercepted by the police in Greater Noida.

Singh said a concerted effort is underway on instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh to check drug trafficking in the region.