3 more Covid-19 cases, total touches 95 in GB Nagar

noida

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:54 IST

Three more persons tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 95 in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The newly identified patients include a 39-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife from the Acchar village in Greater Noida. Both have links to people who had attended the Tabhlighi Jamaat Markaz in Nizamuddin, Delhi, in mid-March. The total number of Covid-19 patients having links with the Markaz is four in the district now.

A 70-year-old woman from Sector 15A of Noida has also tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The senior citizen is a resident of Delhi and was visiting her son in Noida. She got herself checked a private lab and officials are not trying to ascertain her source of infection.

Meanwhile, four patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida and two from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) were discharged Saturday. Till now, 20 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from GIMS. The two patients discharged from GIMS Saturday were contacts of Ceasefire company in Sector 135.

Te patients discharged from Sharda hospital include the 20-year-old nurse from the Fortis hospital in Sector 62 and the 21-year-old sister of an air hostess from Sector 50.

In another development, Sharda hospital has lodged an FIR against a clerk in the office of the medical superintendent of the hospital after he refused to join work and said he would do so only after the Covid-19 outbreak is under control.

“An FIR has been lodged with the Knowledge Park Police Station under section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and section 188 of the Indian Peal Code (IPC). The clerk had refused to join work and we were following up with him since March 28,” an official from Sharda University said.

According to the Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, any person who disobeys an order or regulation made by the government under the Act, shall be punished in accordance with Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Section 188, IPC, imposes punishment for disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant.

By Saturday night, the health department has notified 1,920 travellers and put 1,119 people under surveillance. A total of 2,005 samples have been collected and 95 have tested positive for Covid-19 while 34 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, there are 61 active Covid-19 cases in the district.