e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / 3-year-old dies after father allegedly smashes her on floor during fight: Police

3-year-old dies after father allegedly smashes her on floor during fight: Police

Her mother was also brutally injured in the incident that took place around 9.30 am at their home in Barola village, under Sector 49 police station limits, the police said.

noida Updated: Sep 14, 2020 11:52 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Noida
The accused, identified as Amit, is a native of Bulandshahr district. He worked here and stayed with his family but is absconding now, according to the police.
The accused, identified as Amit, is a native of Bulandshahr district. He worked here and stayed with his family but is absconding now, according to the police.(Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))
         

A three-year-old girl died in a fight between her parents during which she was allegedly smashed on the floor by her father in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Sunday, police said.

Her mother was also brutally injured in the incident that took place around 9.30 am at their home in Barola village, under Sector 49 police station limits, the police said.

“When a local police team reached the spot, the woman was found injured and the child was found dead. They were immediately taken to a hospital, where the woman is undergoing treatment,” Additional Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

“An inquiry from neighbours and other locals revealed that the man was an alcoholic and often fought with his wife. They had a major fight day before yesterday also,” Singh said.

The accused, identified as Amit, is a native of Bulandshahr district. He worked here and stayed with his family but is absconding now, according to the police.

The accused also informed the family of his wife Renu that the child has died but told them it happened due to some other reason, the police said.

“He tried to misinform his in-laws,” the Additional DCP said, adding that it prima facie appears that Amit killed his child and wounded his wife.

An FIR has been lodged at the local police station and efforts are on to arrest the man, he added.

tags
top news
Parliament monsoon session: No data available on migrant deaths during lockdown, says Centre
Parliament monsoon session: No data available on migrant deaths during lockdown, says Centre
Bhushan deposits contempt case fine, to seek review of SC judgement
Bhushan deposits contempt case fine, to seek review of SC judgement
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
MPs should send message of solidarity to our soldiers: PM Modi
MPs should send message of solidarity to our soldiers: PM Modi
Row ensues over removal of Question Hour on Day 1 of monsoon session
Row ensues over removal of Question Hour on Day 1 of monsoon session
Delhi riots: Filmmakers Saba Dewan, Rahul Roy called for questioning
Delhi riots: Filmmakers Saba Dewan, Rahul Roy called for questioning
Health research picks up in Bihar in last decade, but still limited, says study
Health research picks up in Bihar in last decade, but still limited, says study
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In