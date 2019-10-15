32-year-old man in Ghaziabad kills wife being allegedly ‘threatened’ by her

noida

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:56 IST

The Ghaziabad police on Sunday night arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife following an altercation on the intervening night of October 8 and 9 in Khoda.

The suspect was identified as Raj Kumar alias Raju. The police said he worked at a private hotel in Dubai and had returned to his home town, Unnao, in February. His wife, Neelam,30, stayed with their 10-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter at her mother-in-law’s house at Prashant Garden in Khoda, the police added.

The policers officers investigating the case said the couple had a fight on the night of the alleged murder and the woman had warned her husband that it will be his “last night.”

“His mother wanted to sell the house in Khoda and was pressuring that Neelam vacated it. After returning from Dubai in February. Raju did not visit his wife but went to Unnao to meet his mother. He, however, visited his house at Khoda on October 7. The couple had several fights in the past as the man suspected her of having extra-marital relations, a claim she had refuted,” Keshav Kumar, assistant superintendent of police (Indirapuram), said.

“On the night of October 8, the couple fought again and the woman told him that it will be his “last night”. During questioning the suspect told us that after listening to her threat, he feared for his life and planned to murder her. When she retired to sleep, the suspect picked up a rod and landed multiple blows to her head,” he added.

The woman died on the bed and was spotted by her children the next day. They called the neighbours who informed the police.

The suspect had fled the spot and had gone to Unnao to a relative’s house. Raju told the relative about the alleged incident after which he was asked to leave the house after which the suspect fled to Haridwar, the police said.

However, he came back to Khoda in a bid to go to Delhi but was spotted by the police near Labor Chowk and was arrested.

“The man was trying to flee to Dubai as he already has a visa for the United Arab Emirates(UAE). But he was nabbed by the police midway. A lookout circular was also issued against him,” a police officer said.

The suspect was booked for murder at Khoda police station. Raju’s brother-in-law, Shivam Kumar, had filed a police complaint in the case.

The police said they were yet to ascertain the role of Raju’s mother, Taravati, in the case. An investigation to find out if she was involved in instigating her son would be conducted, the added.

