35-year-old man’s body found in abandoned car in Noida’s Sector 108

A 35-year-old man’s body was found in an abandoned vehicle outside the gate of a housing society in sector 108 on Thursday.

According to police officials, the victim has been identified as Lokendra, a resident of Surajpur. His body was found in a WagonR, which he owned, said police. The car was registered as a cab with a private aggregator and was driven by Lokendra’s driver, Ajay Sharma, a resident of Surajpur, said police.

“Lokendra worked as a security supervisor with a private agency. He had been missing since April 17 and an FIR had also been registered in the case at the Surajpur police station,” said Vineet, Inspector, sector 39 police station.

He added that the victim was murdered. “He has a serious injury on his head which might have caused his death. The body has now been sent for postmortem,” said Vineet.

According to police officials, it seemed like the victim had been murdered elsewhere and his body brought to the site later. “We are not sure at the moment as to when the car was dumped here. However, we are conducting further investigations,” said Vineet.

The body was discovered by morning walkers around 8.30 am, said police, following which the authorities were alerted.

Police officials added that the victim’s family had identified the body. Lokendra was married and had three kids.

According to Surajpur police, the victim had gone out on Tuesday and gotten inordinately delayed. As he took more than usual time to return home, the family alerted the police.

“Lokendra had gone for some work on Tuesday. His nature of work required him to stay away for long hours. So no one got alarmed by his absence the same day. However, when he failed to return by Wednesday night, the family got worried. They registered an FIR with us on Thursday morning. His body was later found in another part of Noida,” Pankaj Rai, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said.

Police said Sharma had been working as a driver for Lokendra for the past three years. According to police officials, Sharma and his wife are absconding at the moment.