60-year-old anti-corruption activist shot at in Greater Noida

A 60-year-old former army officer and anti-corruption crusader was shot at by two unidentified men at his residence at a village in Greater Noida’s Jewar Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, the victim, Shyam Singh Nirmal, was the founder-president of Bhrashtachar Niwaran Samiti, and had retired from his post of director, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh State Highways Authority six months ago. He had taken voluntary retirement from the General Reserve Engineering Force as an officer to join the Public Welfare Department as an assistant engineer in 1990, police said, adding he was a resident of Mangroli in Jewar. Singh’s nephew, Dr Sundar Singh Nirmal, said, “Two men, with faces covered, stepped inside the house. One of them touched my uncle’s feet while the other shot at him on the head twice. Only one bullet hit him.”

“Prima facie, it appears to be a property-related dispute. Soon, a case will be lodged,” said Sharad Chand Sharma, circle officer, Jewar.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 04:25 IST